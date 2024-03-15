Yodha Twitter reviews: Sidharth Malhotra's aerial thriller hailed for its action and VFX

Yodha Twitter reviews: Sidharth Malhotra is getting accolades for his action-thriller Yodha. The movie is the first theatrical release of the actor in 2024 as he once again dons the uniform for the Dharma Productions' adventure saga. Post Shershaah, Mission Majnu and Indian Police Force, Sidharth once again portrays a special forces officer. Apart from Sidharth's screen presence, fans have also hailed the goosebump moments and aerial sequences filled with adrenaline rush. (Also read: Yodha review: Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani-starrer is an ‘aero-undynamic’ flight of fancy) Sidharth Malhotra's aerial thriller Yodha is being praised for its action and VFX.

Sidharth Malhotra exceeds expectations in Yodha

Yodha is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan. Sagar Ambre has scripted the film apart from co-directing it with Pushkar Ojha. Apart from Sidharth, the movie also stars Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, Ronit Roy, Tanuj Virwani, Sunny Hinduja and Kritika Bhardwaj in crucial roles.

Despite the mixed reviews in terms of storytelling, cinephiles have given a thumbs to the fight scenes, VFX sequences, music and the engagement quotient. While praising Sidharth a fan tweeted, “Just watched Yodha, and it exceeded all expectations! Sidharth Malhotra , take a bow for your stellar performance! (thumbs-up emoji).”

Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani shine bright in Yodha

Another user lauded Yodha as a big-screen spectacle on X and wrote, “Another good big screen performance by @SidMalhotra, at par with Shershaah. Supported by @DishPatani & Sunny Hinduja aka Sandeep Bhaiya with important roles in the film. Enjoyable. #YodhaReview.”

Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha is confusing and tiring

Trade analyst and movie critic Nitin Shaw gave two and half ratings to Yodha on X and wrote, “#Yodha is a decent entertainer that suffers from a confusing & tiring second half. The film is loaded with thrills which is a plus but too many twists & sub-plots hampers the final output. #SidharthMalhotra is in top form while others are okayish. #YodhaReview Film starts off well, sails the ship till the pre-interval point but after that, things are forced and do not work in favour of the film. BGM & Camera work both nice. VFX towards the finale is sub-standard. Overall, the action is good but plot is weak & basic. Limited humour & razor sharp fight sequences are the only saving grace. Film seems really dragged & stretched in parts. This rating is heavily driven by the first half which has flaws in technicality but has entertainment value without which, the film is flat. Overdosage of certain elements should have been avoided. Many scenes are illogical and fail to be convincing but Sidharth Malhotra gave his best. Decent at Best in entirety. Climax and pre-climax moments do not work at all.”

Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha is as impressive as Shershaah

A user even compared Yodha to Shershaah and tweeted, “Yodha shines with Sid's top-notch acting, exciting Hollywood-style action and thrilling plane scenes. A total big screen experience. Disha and Raashi do well too, making it as good as Shershaah for an exciting movie to watch.” #YodhaReview

Yodha released on March 15, 2024 worldwide. Hindustan Times in its Yodha review wrote, “Yodha's corny and complacent co-opting of it and surface-level interpretation of the Kashmir issue and terrorism, render this film with nothing new to offer. A ray of hope appears when it's very briefly suggested that the hero has gone rogue, but even that remote possibility is quickly shushed into a corner.”

