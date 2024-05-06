Ranbir Kapoor has a sweet reaction to being gifted a fan-made portrait of Raha. Watch

Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently had a sweet interaction with a fan when he attended an event organised by a jewellery brand. In a video shared by a fan, the actor can be seen smiling as he receives the sweetest gift, reminiscent of his daughter, Raha. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor poses with Ramayana co-star Ajinkya Deo, who’s ‘excited’ for magnum opus) Ranbir Kapoor looked thrilled to be gifted a portrait of Raha.(Instagram)

Ranbir reacts to receiving fan-art

A few days ago, Ranbir attended an event organised by Kalyan Jewellers where he interacted with a fan. A clip of the same is now doing rounds online. In the video, a fan can be seen handing him a painting of his daughter Raha. Ranbir first clicks a few pictures with the fan who hugs him, she later gifts him a handmade painting of his daughter that leaves him smiling.

He also clicks pictures with her and the painting soon after. Ranbir also looked impressed by the fan-art. If the fan’s Instagram account is anything to go by, this is not the first time she gifted him art either. When the actor promoted Shamshera in 2022, she made a painting of him and his wife, Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir on his dad

Ranbir was recently seen on The Great Indian Kapil Show with his mom, Neetu and sister Riddhima. He revealed on the show that his late dad, Rishi, hit him once very hard for entering a temple with shoes on.

“Mujhe ek hi baar bohot zor ki pari thi! Diwali puja at RK Studios. Papa bohot religious the. I think I was eight or nine years old. Toh main chappal pehenke andar chala gaya tha mandir mein. Toh mujhe dapli pari thi (He hit me only once, very hard! He was a religious man, and I had entered the temple premises without opening my shoes. So he had hit me on the head)!” he said.

Upcoming work

Ranbir’s work in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal was loved by many even if the film had polarising reactions. He will soon be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, with Sai Pallavi as his co-star. Recently, pictures of the actors on set leaked online and went viral. He will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War with Alia and Vicky Kaushal.

