Ranbir Kapoor reveals on The Great Indian Kapil Show that Rishi Kapoor hit him hard only once for this reason

Ranbir Kapoor clearly remembers the only time his father Rishi Kapoor hit him. The actor, who appeared on the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show with mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, recalled how Rishi Kapoor hit him hard when he entered a temple with shoes on. (Also read: Rishi Kapoor's edited pic with granddaughter Raha Kapoor is too cute for words; fans want to see Neetu Kapoor's reaction) Ranbir Kapoor with father Rishi Kapoor at a film event.

What Ranbir said

While talking about Rishi Kapoor on the show, Ranbir said that if his father screamed at someone that meant that he loved that person. He then said, "Mujhe ek hi baar bohot zor ki pari thi! Diwali puja at RK Studios. Papa bohot religious the. I think I was eight or nine years old. Toh main chappal pehenke andar chala gaya tha mandir mein. Toh mujhe dapli pari thi (He hit me only once, very hard! He was a religious man, and I had entered the temple premises without opening my shoes. So he had hit me on the head)!"

Ranbir then joked that it was his mother Neetu who used to beat him as a child, and in one occasion, even with a hanger! When Kapil asked Neetu if Ranbir has changed after marriage, she said that he has become a better person as he values relationships a lot more. Riddhima added that after the arrival of his daughter Raha, he has become a loving and caring father.

More details

Rishi Kapoor died in 2020 at the age of 67 after a long battle with cancer. His son Ranbir married actor Alia Bhatt in April 2022. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022.

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of last year.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is available to stream on Netflix from March 30 and will release a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM.

