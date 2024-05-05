Ayan Mukerji schools paparazzo as he gets clicked with Raha Kapoor. Watch

Ayan with Raha

A Bollywood portal shared a video on Instagram in which Ayan, wearing a blue t-shirt and white shorts, is seen carrying Raha in his arms. She's dressed in a white shirt and pants, with green prints on it. As soon as Ayan realises they're being captured on camera, he schools the paparazzo and requests them not to shoot them. When the paparazzo doesn't oblige, Ayan walks away, with Raha looking hassled.

Internet reacts

The internet had several things to say about Raha's latest appearance. An Instagram user commented, “Raha hamesha chidchida kyun rehti hain (why is Raha always hassled) (teary-eyed laughter emoji).” Another wrote, “She went from Copy of Alia to Copy of Ranbir real quick.” “Her Eyes is just like Raj sahab,” read another comment, comparing her eyes to that of her great-grandfather and legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

Some also supported Ayan and said that the paparazzi should leave celebrity kids alone. “Lol he was clearly disappointed and camerman continued shooting his disappointment too (teary-eyed laughter emoji),” read a comment. “Guys give them their space, what great to see Alia’s daughter?” wrote another. "When they come into public spaces, be prepared for this," commented a third user.

Raha was born to Alia and Ranbir in November 2022. The two got married in April earlier that year. While the couple kept Raha's face away from the paparazzi for over a year, they eventually revealed it to the cameras on last Christmas. Since then, the internet has been obsessed with Raha, and has been comparing her looks to those of her mother, father, late grandfather Rishi Kapoor, and his father Raj Kapoor.

On the work front, Ayan is currently filming War 2. He'll also direct Ranbir and Alia in Brahmastra: Part 2 - Dev.