Pooja Bhatt says Raha Kapoor is the brightest in their family: ‘Like Apple phone, each model gets better’

Pooja Bhatt is all praise of her niece Raha Kapoor. Raha is the one-year-old daughter of Pooja's younger sister Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. In an interview with Times Now, Pooja opened up on how Raha, the newest addition to their family, is also the brightest. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of what her ‘little woman’ daughter Raha Kapoor made for her. See post) Pooja Bhatt is all praise for niece Raha Kapoor

Pooja on Raha

“I can assure you. I think she seems to be the brightest of us all. So, I am waiting for the time she will actually be able to vocalise her advice,” Pooja said. “I think that you should learn from the generation after and in our family we've assured at least one thing... Like the Apple phone, each model gets better. So, I think we're doing that pretty well,” she added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

About Raha

Raha was born to actors Ranbir and Alia in 2022. After hiding her face from the paparazzi and social media for over a year, the couple finally revealed it officially at the Kapoor family's annual Christmas lunch last year. Raha, who turned one on November 6, was dressed in a white and pink frock with a reindeer on the front and a pair of red shoes.

Ranbir carried the little one in his arms with Alia by their side. The couple also thanked the media for their wishes as Raha made her “paparazzi debut.” Raha was also spotted recently in the arms of Alia and Ranbir during the three-day Jamnagar pre-wedding bash of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Chairperson Mukesh Ambani. Raha sported a rare smile as she twinned with her mother during a jungle safari outing.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja was last seen in R Balki's 2022 crime thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist. She will be next seen in Nitya Mehra's Prime Video India Original show Big Girls Don't Cry, which will drop on the platform this Thursday on March 14.

While Alia will be next seen in Jigra, she will subsequently reunite with Ranbir for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.