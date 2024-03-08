Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of what her ‘little woman’ daughter Raha Kapoor made for her. See post

Actor Alia Bhatt, on International Women's Day, gave a peek at what her daughter Raha Kapoor, made for her. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Alia posted a photo of a red heart shaped cushion. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt holds daughter Raha Kapoor close in new pics from Ambani bash) Alia Bhatt shared a post on Instagram.

Alia shares pic, pens note

Alia held the heart in front of her and clicked the picture. Sharing the picture, Alia captioned the post, "My little woman made this for me... & I share this with all of you..Happy Women’s Day, ladies. Take a minute to celebrate yourself today and every day for the rest of your life! (Black heart emoji)."

Fans react to Alia's post

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Sending you my love and heartfelt respect on this special day!! A very happy women's day to you." A comment read, "This is the cutest." "Happy Women's Day, Alia..thank you for always Inspiring us through your movies and cinema, and I can't express in words the impact you have on me!" wrote an Instagram user. A person said, "Most inspiring women."

Alia had shared pic of Raha on Instagram

Recently, Alia attended the pre-wedding functions of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant along with her husband-actor, Ranbir Kapoor and Raha. She had shared an adorable picture of her Raha from the event. The photo showed Alia holding baby Raha in her arms. Both mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in printed brown outfits.

It was the first time Alia posted a picture of Raha's full face on social media. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child in November 2022.

Alia's upcoming films

Fans will see Alia in a YRF spy universe film, the shooting for which will begin later this year, Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani had said. Speaking at FICCI Frames, Akshaye had said, as quoted by news agency PTI, “I will share the worst-kept secret in the industry, which is Alia Bhatt is headlining a spy universe film and that the schedule starts later this year…There's a lot of stuff that's going to come into the spy universe. We are going to see more and more films getting made under it.”

Alia is set to team up with Sharvari Wagh in the yet-to-be-titled film. They will play super-agents in the action entertainer. Apart from this, Alia also has director Vasan Bala's Jigra in the pipeline. She will also be seen in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.

