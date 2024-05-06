'Day you stop loving me is the end of my career': Salman Khan's handwritten note for fans from 1990 resurfaces

A handwritten letter penned by actor Salman Khan after the success of his film, Maine Pyar Kiya, is making rounds on social media platforms, stirring nostalgia among fans. The letter, addressed to his fans, comes as a heartfelt expression of gratitude, with Salman thanking them for accepting him. (Also read: Salman Khan was initially rejected for Maine Pyar Kiya after a failed screen test, reveals Sooraj Barjatya) Salman Khan made sure his fans knew how much he loved them.

In the letter, he promises that he will continue to work hard to meet his fans’ expectations. It is believed that he penned the note four months after the release of his film Maine Pyar Kiya. The film, which released on December 29, 1989, turned out to be a big stepping stone in Salman’s career, establishing his place as a leading actor in Bollywood.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Note from the past

Beginning to express his gratitude, Salman wrote, "Here is a little something I want you guys to know about me. Firstly, I have to thank you for accepting me and for being my fans. I hope and will try my best to live up to your expectations in every film I do.”

“I am being choosy about the films I do. I am doing and concentrating on good scripts to the best of my judgement, because I know that whatever I do now will be compared to ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’. So whenever you hear an announcement, rest assured that it is going to be a good film, and I am going to give it my 100 percent," he added.

Salman goes on to shower love on his well-wishers, sharing, "I love you, and I hope that you will keep on loving me because the day you stop loving me, you’ll stop seeing my films, and that is the end of my career. Remember, you are the people who make people like us”.

Salman also spoke about his personal life

The actor also touched upon the scrutiny around his personal life, stating that it is an open book. "About my personal life, I don't have much to say, you know it already. People say that I have made it. I don't think so, I have yet to make it, but I know one thing, that I have been accepted by you,” he further shared, ending the note with “Yours Salman Khan”.

About Maine Pyar Kiya

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Maine Pyar Kiya featured Salman and Bhagyashree in the lead roles. It also starred Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, Mohnish Bahl, Rajeev Verma, Ajit Vachani, and Laxmikant Berde. It narrates the love story of Prem and Suman as they try to convince their families to let them be with each other. It was released to positive reviews. The film introduced Salman as the charming Prem, an image that has stuck with him to this day.

Salman Khan’s work slate

At the moment, the actor is busy with director AR Murugados’ project Sikandar, for which he will start shooting in June. He was last seen in Tiger 3.