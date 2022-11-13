Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan was initially rejected for Maine Pyar Kiya after a failed screen test, reveals Sooraj Barjatya

Salman Khan was initially rejected for Maine Pyar Kiya after a failed screen test, reveals Sooraj Barjatya

Published on Nov 13, 2022 03:27 PM IST

Did you know Salman Khan was rejected for Maine Pyar Kiya after his first screen test? Here's what Sooraj Barjatya has said.

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in a still from Maine Pyar Kiya.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has revealed that Salman Khan was rejected for Maine Pyar Kiya after his first screen test. In a new interview, Sooraj Barjatya also said that Salman was brought on board the project less than six months after he was rejected. Sooraj added that no actor wanted to work with Rajshri Productions at that time as they were 'suffering financially'. (Also Read | Salman Khan calls 'babu' Sooraj Barjatya his 'best director')

Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) is a romantic musical film written and directed by Sooraj. Produced by Rajshri Productions, the film stared Bhagyashree along with Salman. It released to positive reviews and had a worldwide gross of 28 crore.

Speaking with Humans of Bombay, Sooraj said, "At 21, I began writing Maine Pyar Kiya. But let me tell you a fun fact–the first script got rejected and it took me two years to write a new one! But the journey was daunting–at Rajshri, our production house, our last few films were a flop and we were suffering financially. No actor wanted to work with us. And then one day, I met a young man who we’d rejected after his first screen test. But there was something about him. So, five months later, we got him on board. That man was Salman Khan."

He added, "The script was ready and so was the cast, but there was no money. But we knew the film would work. So, dad borrowed. The shoot began and we know what happened then—it became an iconic film! And over the years, a lot of people have said–‘We keep going back to your movies.’ It reminds them of simpler times and that’s what I want to keep doing. In fact, my next film, Uunchai, is also a film of that kind–a film on friendship; for everyone!"

Uunchai, released earlier this week, chronicles the story of four friends. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra. Uunchai is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media.

salman khan maine pyar kiya sooraj barjatya bhagyashree + 2 more
