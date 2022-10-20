Salman Khan calls 'babu' Sooraj Barjatya his 'best director': One of the best human beings I have ever met

Actor Salman Khan has called filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya his 'best director' and also wished him for his upcoming film Uunchai. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Salman also praised Sooraj Barjatya. The actor also shared the trailer of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Uunchai. (Also Read | Salman Khan wanted to work in Uunchai, but Sooraj Barjatya refused him. Here's why)

Salman tweeted, "My best director and truly one of the best human beings I have ever met and worked with. All the best my brother Sooraj babuuuuuuu .. #SoorajRBarjatya." Reacting to the post, fans showered him with love. A person commented, “Great gesture bhai (brother).” Another one tweeted, "Your jodi (pair) has given characters for lifetime… we just fall in love with Prem whenever we watch any of the movies....and believe me... I have watched the movies of this combo 'n' number of times.

Salman has worked in many films directed by Sooraj. Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), a romantic musical, featured Salman in a leading role for the first time. The film also starred Bhagyashree. Salman and Sooraj then worked together in Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994). In the musical romantic drama, fans saw Madhuri Dixit opposite Salman. He was part of Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999). Salman also featured in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), a romantic drama alongside Sonam Kapoor.

Recently, during the trailer launch in Uunchai, Sooraj revealed that Salman had expressed a desire to work in the film. "When I was making this (Uunchai), Salman asked me, 'Sooraj, what are you making? Why are you going to the hills?' He also told me, 'I can do this film!' I said no because we all know he can climb the mountains and I needed people who look as if they can't," as quoted by news agency PTI.

Uunchai, billed as a drama about four friends, features Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa. The Rajshri Productions film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, and Sarika. Uunchai is slated to release on November 11.

Fans will see Salman in two films next year – Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3. While Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will hit the theatres countrywide on Eid 2023, Tiger 3 will release on Diwali. Tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif, was earlier scheduled to release on April 21, 2023, on Eid. Maneesh Sharma is the director of Tiger 3.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was earlier reportedly titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, is directed by Farhad Samji. It will also feature Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati. The movie is produced by Salman's production banner Salman Khan Films.

