Sharmin Segal's co-star Shruti Sharma backs her amid criticism for Heeramandi: ‘It is a kind of mental harassment’

Sharmin Segal was recently subject to criticism after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar released. The epic-drama series which received mixed reviews, also had a section of netizens expressing disappointment with the actor's performance. After the actor turned off her Instagram comments, her co-star Shruti Sharma has come forward in her support. (Also read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal disables comments after being criticised for Heeramandi) Sharmin Segal's Heeramandi co-star backs her amid social media criticism.

Shruti Sharma backs Sharmin Segal

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shruti, who played the role of Sharmin's confidante in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, recently commented on the trolling that Sharmin had received online. She said, “Honestly, I wasn’t aware that people were trolling her until now. I don’t know what audiences have liked or not liked about Sharmin, but I’ve seen her trying her best like everyone else on the sets. It doesn’t matter who’s being trolled, but trolling is a bad thing to do.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Shruti further added, “Criticism is one thing; healthy criticism is always welcome, but trolling is unacceptable. It is a very negative way of approaching anyone. It is a kind of mental harassment. If it is happening, I am very concerned for her right now.”

About Sharmin Segal

Sharmin plays Alamzeb, the younger daughter of courtesan Mallikajaan, portrayed by Manisha Koirala in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The series has been criticised on grounds of inaccuracies while depicting the time period in the historical series. For the unversed, Sharmin is the niece of Sanjay and has assisted her uncle in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). She made her acting debut with Malaal (2019) opposite Meezan Jafri.

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is set in the backdrop of Indian independence revolution of the 1920s-40s. The epic drama showcases the clash between the courtesans of the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore and the officials during the British Raj. Manisha, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman plays pivotal roles in the show.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is now streaming on Netflix.