Monday, May 06, 2024
Bison Kaalamaadan: Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran’s sports film with Mari Selvaraj gets a title

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 06, 2024 05:24 PM IST

Pa Ranjith, who is one of the producers of Bison Kaalamaadan, wished the team well sharing the film's posters on X (formerly Twitter).

Director Mari Selvaraj, known for making films like Pariyerum Perumal, Maamannan and Karnan, has announced his highly anticipated next film titled Bison Kaalamaadan. The sports drama will star Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. The title announcement and film’s launch took place in Chennai on Monday, sparking excitement among fans and followers. (Also Read: Paradha: Anupama Parameswaran goes rustic for her next after the glamorous Tillu Square)

Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran's next has been titled Bison Kaalamaadan.
Dhruv’s dedication and hard work

A day ahead of the announcement, Dhruv and Vikram’s manager, Suryanarayanan took to X (formerly Twitter) to sing praises about the actor. He shared that the film will be launched on Monday, writing, “I surprised to see Dhruv Vikram’s dedication, hard work and patience like his father Chiyaan Vikram. With the blessings of God, with the blessings of his family with the blessings of millions of fans and with the blessings of all of yours, there is no doubt that Dhruv Vikram will shine as the biggest star in the Indian film industry.”

The announcement

The film’s producers, Applause Entertainment, shared intriguing posters of the film, making the announcement and writing, “'Bison' is ready to roar! Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios have joined forces to bring to you 'Bison Kaalamaadan'! With Mari Selvaraj steering the ship and Dhruv Vikram like you have never seen him before. Brace yourself for an unforgettable cinematic experience!” In the posters Dhruv can be seen bent down, looking like he’s ready to run in front of a bison statue.

Pa Ranjith, who’s also producing the film, shared the film’s posters, writing, “As powerful and fierce as it could get!” wishing the team good luck. Bison will see music by Nivas K Prasanna, cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K and costumes by Aegan Ekambaram. Apart from Dhruv and Anupama, the film stars Lal, Pasupathy, Kalaiyarasan, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal and Aruvi Madhan.

Dhruv was last seen in the 2022 film Mahaan, which also starred Vikram. He sang Odiyamma for the 2023 Telugu film Hi Nanna with Shruti Haasan. Anupama was last seen in Tillu Square in Telugu. She will also be seen in Paradha in the same language, apart from JSK in Malayalam.

Bison Kaalamaadan: Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran's sports film with Mari Selvaraj gets a title
