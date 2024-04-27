Paradha: Anupama Parameswaran goes rustic for her next after the glamorous Tillu Square

When Mallik Ram’s Tillu Square was released less than a month ago, Anupama Parameswaran grabbed attention as the stunning Lilly, who always looks put together. Now, she has gone in the totally opposite direction for her upcoming film, Paradha, which sees her play a rustic role. (Also Read: Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD to Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and Dhanush's Kubera: 7 upcoming Telugu films with a mythological touch) Anupama Parameswaran's first-look from her next film Paradha.

Anupama’s next film announced

The announcement video of Anupama’s next was launched by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj & DK on their Instagram stories. Giving an insight into the film’s story, Raj & DK wrote, “Thrilled and happy to unveil this Paradha. A journey that inspires every woman who was ever restricted, by those who love; in the name of love.”

Anupama also shared the announcement video on her X (formerly Twitter) account, writing, “When I said, I’d come to you with stories and characters like never before.. I meant it. After the blockbuster Tillu Square, coming now with Paradha! Promising to leave you with an experience like never before. Promising to tell you a story like never before!”

About Paradha

The first look poster sees Anupama dressed in a traditional langa voni, standing in a sea of women with their faces covered with a gunghat. She is the only one without a ‘paradha’ on. Unlike her previous film, which saw her in a modern look, this one will see her dressed like a village belle. The concept video shared by the makers shows an idol of a goddess and a shloka from Manusmruthi playing in the background, which states that where women are honoured, divinity blossoms and where they’re dishonoured, nothing is fruitful.

Directed by Praveen Kandregula of Cinema Bandi-fame, Paradha will also star Malayalam actor Darshana Rajendran of Hridayam and Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey-fame in her Telugu debut and Sangitha in the lead roles. The film is being produced by Vijay Donkada, Sreenivasulu PV and Sridhar Makkuva under Ananda Media. Gopi Sundar will compose the film’s music. Paradha has been shot in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and some villages.

