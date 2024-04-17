Vikram announces new film Veera Dheera Sooran on his birthday

On his birthday on Wednesday, actor Vikram announced his new film titled Veera Dheera Sooran. Helmed by SU Arun Kumar, the movie will be produced by Riya Shibu under HR Pictures banner and the music will be composed by GV Prakash. (Also read: Vikram never responded: Anurag Kashyap says he had approached him for Kennedy, a film named after the actor) Chiyan Vikram on the poster for Veera Dheera Sooran.

A teaser was also released, revealing Vikram's rustic look in the film. He will be playing a gangster named Kaali. The film is touted to be an action drama.

Along with the new title teaser of Chiyaan 62, the makers of Veera Dheera Sooran also launched a new poster from the film featuring Chiyaan Vikram holding two long sickles in each of his hands. The poster was shared by the actor on his official Instagram handle which read, “If you're a Gangsta..I'm a Monsta!!”

SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dussara Vijayan are also part of the film.

Vikram also has Thangalaan in the pipeline. Directed by Pa Panjith, it will reveal ‘the real story’ behind Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) in Karnataka. In a note shared by the makers, they claim that the film will reveal the reason why India was called ‘sone ki chidiya’ (golden bird) by the British.

Thangalaan is based on real life and will explore how the people of KGF saved the mines from the Britishers. The film also explores how the residents came up with ways to avoid exploitation by the colonisers, with the film set pre-Independence in the 19th century.

On Pongal, it was announced that Thangalaan will be released in April this year. The film will be Vikram’s next after Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2. Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohannan, Pasupathi, Muthukumar, Hari Krishnan, Preethi, Arjun Prabhakaran, and Hollywood actor Daniel Goldragon also star in the film with music by GV Prakash. Studio Green is producing this project, apart from Suriya’s Kanguva. The film will be released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi apart from Tamil.