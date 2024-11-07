Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor host a jungle safari-themed birthday party for Raha; guests get THIS as a party favour

On November 6 yesterday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated the most important occasion of their lives— their darling daughter Raha Kapoor’s second birthday! The day began with heartwarming wishes on social media from friends, family and fans for the beloved star kid. While dadi Neetu Kapoor shared an unseen candid click of Ranbir, Raha and Alia, nani Soni Razdan gave us a glimpse into her quality time with the birthday girl. Proud mommy Alia, on the other hand, left fans gushing with one of their first family photos clicked after Raha came into the world. So precious! A glimpse into Raha Kapoor's second birthday party

In the evening, Alia and Ranbir hosted a birthday party for their angel. Much to our delight, some guests who got to attend Raha’s second birthday bash have now shared a sneak peek into the fun evening. It was a jungle safari-themed party, which seems super sweet considering how Ranbir proposed to Alia in the middle of a jungle in Maasai Mara, Africa. In pictures shared by Alia’s half-sister and actor Pooja Bhatt we witness a super-cute jungle-themed birthday cake with animals on it, a photo-booth with a panda and a monkey, a tattoo station and Raha’s nana Mahesh Bhatt posing with VIP guests Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Mahesh Bhatt at Raha's jungle safari-themed birthday party

Pooja Bhatt gives sneak peeks into Raha's second birthday party

Pooja also gave us a glimpse of the party favours shared by hosts Ranbir and Alia. As a token of their appreciation, Raha’s parents gave their guests a copy of Ed Finds a Home. It was with this children’s book that Alia made her debut as an author. How thoughtful! Raha’s nani Soni also shared a group picture clicked at Raha’s second birthday party. Along with a snap featuring Soni, Neetu and their friends Anu Ranjan, Shalini Pradhan and Neena Gupta, Raha’s grandmother wrote: “When your gang shows up for you 🥰💕🤩🎂 #birthdaycelebrations.”

Clearly, Raha’s second birthday bash was a night to remember, not just for the adorable birthday girl but also her special guests. We wish Raha and her family all the love and joy in the world!