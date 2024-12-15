EXCLUSIVE| Saif Ali Khan on meeting PM Modi with Kapoor family: Asked how much rest he got, he said three hours a night

Actor Saif Ali Khan recently met up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, along with the entire Kapoor family, and the pics went viral in no time. Now talking to HT City about the special meeting, which was organised in memory of the late showman Raj Kapoor, Khan says, “He arrived after a day in Parliament, so I was wondering if he would be tired. But he put on a warm smile and was attentive and charming to us all!” Saif Ali Khan poses with PM Narendra Modi at the recent meeting in Delhi.

In attendance were his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Singh, Aadar and Armaan Jain, among others. Khan adds, “I am happy I could have been a part of it through Kareena, Karishma and Ranbir. What a lovely honour for the family to have a stamp with Raj sahab to commemorate his 100th birth anniversary.”

Saif reveals that PM Modi also spoke to him specially about his parents, Sharmila Tagore and late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, “He asked about my parents individually and said he thought we would bring Taimur and Jehangir to meet him! He signed a paper for them that Kareena asked him to. To me he looked like he was working very hard running the country, and still taking time to connect on this level. I asked him how much rest he got and he said about three hours a night. It was a special day for me. We thanked him for taking out some of his valuable time to see us and give the family so much respect.”