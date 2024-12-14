Kareena Kapoor exudes old world charm in ethnic look by Pakistani designer at Raj Kapoor 100th birth anniversary event

The Raj Kapoor Film Festival started in Mumbai on Friday. The festival is being organised to celebrate Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary. The Kapoor family is honouring the late actor-filmmaker's legacy by hosting a film festival which will play some of his biggest films. At the opening night, Raj Kapoor’s granddaughter, actor Kareena Kapoor, turned heads in an ethnic look by Pakistani designer, Iqbal Hussain. Also read | Kareena Kapoor redefines glam in a black and golden embellished saree. Pics inside Kareena Kapoor wore a kurta set from a Pakistani designer as she joined her family to celebrate Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary; here's how much it costs. (Instagram/Iqbal Hussain)

Take a closer look Kareena Kapoor's elegant look

Despite her love for dramatic red carpet ensemble, Kareena’s go-to for smaller special occasions seems to be the versatile kurta set. Remember her recent showstopping purple gown from Red Sea International Film Festival 2024?

However, off late, Kareena seems to have developed a preference for comfortable, classic Indian pieces. Who can get over her red hand-painted floral kurta set from Devnaagri, worth ₹36500, as she and the Kapoor clan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi recently.

Kareena's latest Indian wear pick once again spotlights her love for comfortable silhouettes. Take a closer look at her Iqbal Hussain outfit, which she paired with understated makeup and hair and extravagant layered necklaces:

What Kareena wore and how much it costs

Kareena is more than comfortable upping the glam quotient in traditional ensembles, like the Iqbal Hussain kurta and pyjama set she wore to the Raj Kapoor 100th birth anniversary celebration on Friday. Her ivory pure cotton silk kurta featured rust piping and tassels on the sides and on the neckline, while the matching ivory tissue inner shirt came with gota work on sleeves.

It was paired with an ivory silk crushed pyjama, a matching pure cotton silk dupatta with four-side rust piping, and striking zari booties. The outfit sells for PKR 95,000 (Approximately ₹28,963) on Iqbal Hussain's official website.