Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma pose for an iconic family picture at RK Film Festival

2024 marks the 100th birth anniversary of actor Raj Kapoor. A film festival celebrating some of his biggest films has been organised in Mumbai this week to mark the occasion. At the opening night of RK@100 celebrations, the Kapoor family posed for an iconic picture together. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor is a dead ringer for grandpa Raj Kapoor as he arrives with wife Alia Bhatt at RK Film Festival. Watch) All members of Kapoor family posed for an iconic picture at the RK Film Festival in Mumbai.

The Kapoor family pic

After walking the red carpet, the Kapoor family gathered for a sweet picture together. Randhir Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and others posed together on the red carpet for a sweet family picture. They could be seen all smiles, looking at each other with glee, happy to be there to commemorate the occasion.

Ranbir even channelled his grandfather, Raj Kapoor, for the evening, sporting a moustache and pulling off a dark bandhgala. Alia looked radiant in an ivory saree, and fans believe she was channelling Nargis with the look. After posing for pictures together, Alia shared a sweet moment with the paparazzi, clicking a selfie with them. Her friend Akansha Ranjan was also spotted at the event.

Soon, the rest of the Kapoor family trickled in, with Kareena, Saif, Karisma chatting with the guests who attended the event. Celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Sanjay Leela Bhanshali, Boney Kapoor, Rashika Duggal, Soni Razdan, Shahin Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, Padmini Kolhapure and others also attended the star-studded event.

The RK Film Festival

PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation are organising the RK Film Festival to celebrate Raj Kapoor’s cinematic legacy on his 100th birth anniversary. The three-day festival begins on Friday and will showcase ten of the actor's films, including Aag, Barsaat, Awaara, Shree 420, Jagte Raho, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai, Sangam, Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, and Ram Teri Ganga Maili. These movies will be screened in select PVR INOX theatres in 40 cities.

“I hope the new generation (will) watch his films and see how great they were and get inspired,” Raj Kapoor's son, Randhir, told PTI, adding that the Kapoor family will gather again on December 14 for a celebration. PM Narendra Modi was also invited to the film festival.