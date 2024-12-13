‘The one and only’ Rekha dazzles in Kanjeevaram saree and luxurious gold jewellery from personal collection. See pics

Saree and Rekha are synonymous. The veteran actor is always seen dressed in gorgeous nine yards whenever she steps out to attend an event or a Bollywood bash. On Thursday, Manish Malhotra posted pictures of Rekha posing for the camera in one of his creations. She looked exquisite. Rekha dazzles in a traditional Kanjeevaram saree by Manish Malhotra.

The one and only Rekha

Manish shared pictures of the 70-year-old actor dressed in a ‘silk woven traditional Kanjeevaram saree’ and jewellery from her personal collection. “The one and only Stunning and Iconic REKHA ji. Classic always and wears her style reflecting her personality charmingly,” a part of the designer's caption read. He added that Rekha styled the drape with a Maharani red silk blouse and a timeless potli bag hand-embroidered with gold zardozi and badla from his label.

More about Rekha's traditional look

The woven silk Kanjeevaram saree comes in gorgeous shimmering gold and red shades decked with intricate golden embroidery. The star draped the nine yards in traditional style, with pleats folded neatly on the front and the pallu falling elegantly from the shoulder. She wore a red silk blouse with her saree. It has a round neckline and full-length sleeves with gold cuffs.

The jewels she picked from her personal collection to style the nine yards featured a mang tika, layered necklaces, bracelets, rings, jhumkis, and matilu (ear chain). With her hair tied in a centre-parted bun, she decorated it with gajra and red roses. Lastly, shimmering eye shadow, smudged wing eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, red lips, glowing base, and rouge-tinted cheekbones.

Rekha on The Great Indian Kapil Show

The actor recently wore this Manish Malhotra drape on The Great Indian Kapil Show. She talked about her illustrious career and acting and shared several anecdotes on the show. The episode is available on Netflix.