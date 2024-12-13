It's a rose, it's a star, it's Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas in a dreamy gown at Red Sea Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra attended the closing night of the 2024 Red Sea International Film Festival with her husband, Nick Jonas. The actor, who won the Red Sea Honorary Award presented by Sarah Jessica Parker, shared photos from the red carpet event on Instagram. “Thank you for the wonderful honour Red Sea Film Festival. Congratulations to all the winners and participants. Here’s to continually bringing the world of entertainment together (sic),” she captioned the post. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Red Sea International Film Festival.

For the film festival, Priyanka wore a dreamy silver gown by luxury label Oscar De La Renta – it is from their Spring 2025 collection. Let's decode the stunning look.

A shimmering silver goddess

The pictures show Priyanka, looking like a silver goddess, posing on the red carpet at the film festival with Nick Jonas. The Oscar de la Renta column gown she wore features a reflective bugle bead embroidery, an origami rose motif on the bust, a strapless plunging-neck silhouette, a floor-length hem, a body-hugging silhouette, and a back thigh-high slit.

The actor accentuated the shimmer of the silver gown with matching dangling earrings, diamond rings, and stilettos. With her blowout, wavy tresses left loose in a centre parting, she chose mascara-coated lashes, glossy pink lips, matching shimmering eye shadow, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, a glowing base, and light pink-manicured nails for the glam.

What did Nick Jonas wear?

Nick wore a classic tuxedo as he arrived at the film festival, holding hands with Priyanka Chopra. His ensemble features a black double-breasted blazer with padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, notch lapels, and a tailored fit. He paired it with a satin bow tie, a crisp white shirt, black tapered pants, and dress shoes.

On the work front

The award-winning actor recently finished the shoot of the second season of Citadel. She will be next seen in Heads of State, which also stars Idris Elba and John Cena.