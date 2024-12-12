Priyanka Chopra looks like an angel in white at Red Sea International Film Festival; you can buy her exact shoes for...

Priyanka Chopra is once again turning an international event into her personal runway. The actor turned heads with her presence at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 on Wednesday. Not to be dramatic, but she did look like an actual angel as she dazzled the crowds in an alluring white outfit. Also read | Priyanka Chopra's cosy chic style for New York outing should be your winter look, see her OOTD's hefty price Priyanka Chopra at Red Sea International Film Festival 2024. (Instagram/Rani Fawaz)

Even her shoes, featuring a curvy strap, attracted attention. Get a glimpse of the outfit (including those shoes!) from all angles in the photos ahead.

Vision in white

Priyanka Chopra made a statement in a flowy ivory outfit featuring subtle pinstripes throughout. The asymmetrical skirt fell elegantly to Priyanka’s feet and featured delicate, carefully arranged pleats gathered at the waist for a whimsical and elegant look. The skirt also came with a slit. It paired well with her one-sleeve off-the-shoulder top.

What shoes did Priyanka Chopra wear?

To complete her ethereal look, the actor opted for Christian Louboutin heels in beige. Known for his iconic red-soled shoes, Christian Louboutin is synonymous with fashion and luxury. Priyanka's slingback sandal featured a strap that stretches over the toes and curves to form a diagonal line across the top of the foot. The shoe, also available in black, retails for ₹82,508 as per Nordstrom.com.

Priyanka Chopra opts for glossy makeup

As for the glam, Priyanka's makeup look was defined by a healthy shine that seemed almost too good to be true. For her high-shine look, she went for brushed-up brows, moist eyelids, and glossy lips. The actor had a glow thanks to her shimmery highlights that created a light reflection on her face. She paired her glossy makeup with simple, soft, face-framing curls that enhanced the eyes, cheekbones, and jawline.