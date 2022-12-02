Priyanka Chopra brings royalty and elegance to Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia: Inside pics, videos

Actor Priyanka Chopra graced the red carpet of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, recently. The star was among a list of big names, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who attended the event. Priyanka walked the red carpet, exuding elegance and royalty in a shimmering beige gown - styled with minimal accessories and bold glam picks. Celebrity stylist Maged Helal styled Priyanka for the event. Keep scrolling to check out the pictures and videos shared from the occasion on social media. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra in handcrafted chikankari pantsuit mixes Indian traditional design with 'hot boss babe' look: All pics)

Priyanka Chopra walks the red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival

Last night, Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan walked the red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Priyanka wore a heavily embellished beige and gold gown to the occasion. It is from the shelves of the couture label Tony Ward, and she styled it with jewels from Bulgari. For the uninitiated, Priyanka is Bulgari's global ambassador. Meanwhile, Priyanka's stylist and fan pages posted several inside photos and videos from the film festival on Instagram, giving a full glimpse of Priyanka's outfit. Check out what she wore below.

Priyanka's beige gown comes adorned in golden tassel embellishments, a figure-hugging fit accentuating her curves, mermaid-like silhouette, floor-grazing hem, sheer sequinned statement-making long sleeves forming a long train, and a plunging cut-out neckline.

Priyanka wore the ensemble with high heels, statement diamond rings, an emerald and diamond choker necklace, and matching dainty earrings. In the end, Priyanka chose side-parted open curly tresses, berry-toned lip shade, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, contoured face and highlighter for the glam picks.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has several projects lined up for the future. She will be seen in Russo Brothers' web series Citadel and two films, Ending Things and Love Again.