Priyanka Chopra in handcrafted chikankari pantsuit mixes Indian traditional design with 'hot boss babe' look: All pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra visited India on November 1 after three long years and delighted her fans with her back-to-back fashionable moments. After promoting her haircare brand in Mumbai, Priyanka visited Lucknow to attend meetings for UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) India. During one of the UNICEF meets, Priyanka slipped into a formal attire that seamlessly mixed Indian traditional handloom techniques with her 'hot boss babe' avatar. The sartorial moment impressed her fans, who took to the comments to compliment the actor.

Priyanka Chopra is a boss babe in a chikankari pantsuit

On Monday evening, Priyanka Chopra's stylist, during her India visit, Ami Patel, shared pictures of the actor on Instagram. The post shows Priyanka dressed in a gorgeous chikankari embroidered pantsuit in a baby blue shade. Ami captioned the post, "@priyankachopra in a custom handcrafted chikankari pantsuit for a Unicef meet in Lucknow last week. [heart emojis] #wheninlucknow #wearchikankari." The do taar Chikankari pantsuit is from the shelves of the Indian couture Chikankari and Kaamdani designer label Anjul Bhandari. Check out the photos below. (Also Read | Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra on her India visit shows underbust gems are hottest accessory of the season, we love it)

Priyanka's pantsuit has a blazer featuring notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, an open front, and a figure-skimming fit. A matching crop top and high-waisted straight-fitted pants completed the outfit, embroidered with jaali daar jaal and mahi jaal on the sleeves and the pants. The specially handcrafted logo buttons on the meenakari add to the glamorous look.

Priyanka donned the ensemble with minimal accessories, including peep-toe strapped block heels in matching shade, a sleek bracelet, and dainty earrings. Lastly, centre-parted open wavy tresses, berry-toned lip shade, subtle silver-hued eye shadow, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks and contoured face rounded off the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Priyanka's pictures got love from her fans. One user commented, "Love love loved all her looks while in her India visit! She's truly gorgeous." Another wrote, "Hottest boss Babe." A user remarked, "So Gorgeous." A few other netizens dropped heart and fire emoticons.

What do you think of this fusion look?