Loved Priyanka Chopra's sultry boss babe look in bralette and pantsuit for her haircare brand event? It costs 96k

After arriving in India, Priyanka Chopra has been making one stylish appearance after another. The Desi Girl is in the country to promote her haircare brand Anomaly. She jetted off to the capital - Delhi - today, and before that, she did the brand's promotion in Mumbai. Priyanka slipped into a sexy pantsuit and bralette set for one of the events, serving fans with a sultry boss babe fashion moment. The indigo-coloured ensemble is a perfect addition to your closet as it combines modern women's comfort with the trendiest style statement. Keep scrolling to find out where you can get the exact look for your wardrobe.

Priyanka Chopra's sexy boss babe look in a pantsuit and bralette

On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra stepped out in Mumbai to promote her haircare brand Anomaly in Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked the Desi Girl arriving at the event in an indigo pantsuit and bralette set. Soon, the actor's pictures and videos started circulating on social media and garnering compliments from the fans. The ensemble Priyanka wore is from the clothing label Ronny Kobo and is a perfect addition to your office wear or a weekend casual look collection. If you wish to add the attire to your closet, we have found the price for you. Check out the details and the snippets of Priyanka from the event below. (Also Read | Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra on her India visit shows underbust gems are hottest accessory of the season, we love it)

What is the price of Priyanka's pantsuit and bralette set?

The jacket, pants and bralette set Priyanka donned for the Anomaly event are available on the official website of Ronny Kobo. They are called the Chessy Jacket, Bo Top and Kia Pants. Getting the set for your wardrobe will cost you ₹96,208 (USD 1,174). Meanwhile, individually, the Chessy Jacket costs ₹43,269 (USD 528), Bo Top is ₹24,421 (USD 298), and the Kia Pants are ₹28,518 (USD 348).

The price of the bralette and jacket Priyanka Chopra wore for promoting her haircare brand Anomaly. (ronnykobo.com)

The price of the pants Priyanka Chopra wore for promoting her haircare brand Anomaly. (ronnykobo.com)

Regarding the design details, the bralette-inspired crop top is made from solid indigo linen. It features strap sleeves, a plunging V neckline for enhancing décolletage, a deep back with buckle strap enclosures, and a cropped hem. Priyanka teamed it with high-waist pants featuring belt loops at the waist, folded detail on the flared hem, and pleats on the front.

Priyanka completed the look with a matching indigo linen blazer to add a sleek and cool vibe to her OOTD (outfit of the day). It has notch lapel collars, patch pockets on the front, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, and an oversized fitting.

Priyanka chose side-parted open tresses with exaggerated and well-defined curls to round off her hairdo. In the end, winged eyeliner, nude brown lip shade, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring, beaming highlighter, shimmery eye shadow and darkened brows for the glam picks.