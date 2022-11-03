Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra on her India visit shows underbust gems are hottest accessory of the season, we love it

'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra has created quite the buzz in town after her return to India after three years. Priyanka arrived back home to promote her haircare brand in Mumbai, and yesterday, she stepped out in a stylish all-white avatar to attend a promotional event for the same. While we loved the cropped top and flared pants set Priyanka chose for the occasion, one of her accessories caught our attention the most. We are talking about Priyanka's underbust gems she wore along with the blouse, proving it is the hottest accessory of the season.

Priyanka Chopra's arrival in Mumbai gives us the hottest accessory

On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra promoted her haircare brand in Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked Priyanka stepping out in the bay, dressed in a chic and classy cropped blouse and high-waisted pants set. She also donned several statement accessories with an all-white look. However, the underbust gems stole the spotlight. Desi Girl's new look could be your voguish style inspiration to upgrade your wardrobe with statement pieces. She is undoubtedly a global style icon, and this new look backs our claim. Check out the snippets from the show below. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti deck up in gorgeous ethnic fits for Diwali)

Regarding the design details, Priyanka's sleeveless top features a circular cut-out on the front, a round neckline, a midriff-baring cropped hem, pleats on the fitted bust, drop shoulders, and the underbust gold wire embellishments adorned with two different gems. High-waisted white-coloured pants with a flared silhouette, vertical pleats attached to the waistline and a floor-grazing hem-length completed the all-white outfit.

Priyanka accessorised the ensemble with matching high heels, dainty earrings, a double-strap metallic gold watch, and eccentric metallic blue long nails. Lastly, Priyanka chose side-parted open tresses with face-sculpting bangs, chocolate brown lip shade, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, subtle eye shadow, beaming highlighter and sharp contouring for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is married to Nick Jonas. The couple welcomed their baby daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, earlier this year via surrogacy.