Priyanka Chopra conquers airport style like a queen as she returns home, rocks a comfy denim-on-denim look: Pics, video

Actor Priyanka Chopra is back home after three years! The actor recently updated her followers on Instagram that she was travelling to India from the United States, where she lives with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The star landed in Mumbai early in the morning today. The paparazzi clicked Priyanka arriving at the airport, and soon, pictures and videos of the star started flooding social media. She rocked a comfy denim-on-denim look for her return and conquered airport style like the style queen.

Priyanka Chopra arrives at Mumbai airport in denim-on-denim attire

On Tuesday, the paparazzi clicked Priyanka Chopra arriving back in Mumbai. They clicked the star at the airport arrival gates while she waved and greeted the media before leaving for her home in the city. The pictures and video started circulating on social media, leaving fans excited. Priyanka rocked an effortless denim-on-denim attire for her airport look and totally conquered the jet-set style statement as the fashion queen she is. She chose a loose top and matching pants set teamed with statement-making accessories. Check out the snippets from the airport below. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra brings Desi Girl glam to Los Angeles in gorgeous yellow saree, a must-have for Karwa Chauth: See pic)

Coming to Priyanka's airport look, the actor's attire comes in a denim blue shade. It features a top with a bandhgala neckline, button closures on the neck, full-length sleeves and folded cuffs, and a figure-skimming silhouette. High-waisted and straight-fit pants in the same denim blue hue rounded off Priyanka's ensemble.

Priyanka accessorised her airport ensemble with white chunky lace-up sneakers, a printed tote bag, and sleek bracelets. Lastly, she chose centre-parted open tresses, berry-toned lip shade, glowing skin, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, and a no-makeup look to round it all off.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is returning to India after almost three years. The star married singer Nick Jonas in December 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy earlier this year.