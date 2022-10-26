Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with Malti deck up in gorgeous ethnic looks for Diwali puja at Los Angeles home: All pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, had a lowkey celebration with their loved ones on the occasion of Diwali or Deepavali, the festival of lights. On Wednesday (IST), Nick took to Instagram to share pictures from the celebrations with their newborn daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The family looked absolutely gorgeous in the ethnic outfits they donned for the occasion - even Malti matched with her mother in an adorable traditional ensemble. Keep scrolling to check out pictures from Priyanka, Nick and Malti's Diwali celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Diwali with Nick Jonas and Malti

On Wednesday, Nick took to Instagram to share pictures from his and Priyanka's Diwali celebrations at their Los Angeles home. The singer posted two clicks featuring him, Priyanka and Malti. The first showed Nick holding Malti as he posed with Priyanka, and the second image featured the couple performing puja rituals as Malti sat on the actor's lap and helped her father's hand. The trio colour-coordinated their outfit for the special occasion and looked absolutely stunning. "Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my [heart emoticon]. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all. #Diwali," Nick captioned the post. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra chooses halter-neck dress for conversation with Kamala Harris)

Priyanka slipped into a light grey three-piece traditional ensemble featuring a cropped bralette, sharara pants and a matching cape. The blouse comes with strappy sleeves, a plunging neckline and embellished in gold diamantes. While the sharara has gold and white motif embroidery, the cape has an open front, full-length sleeves and a sheer silhouette.

Priyanka completed her ethnic outfit with an embroidered grey dupatta, a centre-parted gajra adorned messy bun, statement earrings, a sleek gold chain, mauve lip shade, dainty bindi, glowing skin, sleek eyeliner, and blushed cheeks.

(Also Read: Priyanka Chopra in a chic thigh-slit slip dress takes over Washington DC: Watch)

Malti twinned with her mother in a matching grey lehenga choli set featuring a pretty embroidered skirt and a half-sleeve blouse adorned with floral applique work. The munchkin completed her look with an adorable floral headband and several bracelets. Lastly, Nick complemented his wife and daughter in a grey embroidered silk bandhgala kurta and matching pants styled with a watch and rings.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1, 2018. The couple welcomed their baby daughter, Malti, in January earlier this year.