Priyanka Chopra in a chic thigh-slit slip dress takes over Washington DC with her glamorous avatar: Watch video

After spending quality time with her and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Priyanka Chopra has landed in Washington DC with a busy schedule. The star took to Instagram today to share with her followers that she was in Washington DC by dropping several snippets of her going around the United States capital dressed in a comfy outfit. The star then took over Washington in an olive green chic slip dress and shared a video featuring three selfies of herself revealing her stunning look. Her look in the clip is a perfect example of everyday fashion served with a touch of glamour.

Priyanka Chopra takes over Washington DC in a thigh-slit slip dress

On Friday, Priyanka Chopra arrived in Washington DC and showed what she was up to by dropping several pictures and videos on her Instagram stories. While the first few posts show Priyanka exploring the United States capital dressed in a denim jacket, leggings and a baseball cap, the last video shows her in an olive green thigh-high slit ensemble. The star shared the post with the caption, "Where to next?" A mirror selfie inside the elevator showcased the slip dress Priyanka wore in the clip. Check it out below. (Also Read: Loved Priyanka Chopra's backless dress for hosting dinner with Nick Jonas at her restaurant Sona? It costs ₹2 lakh)

Priyanka's olive green ensemble features a high-rise neckline, full-length sleeves, a cinched ribbon detail on the side, a thigh-high slit on the front, and a knee-grazing hem length. The slip dress comes in a figure-skimming silhouette highlighting Priyanka's curves.

Priyanka accessorised her look with a mini shoulder bag in a matching shade, golden high heels, sleek gold bracelets, a matching watch, and dainty earrings. Lastly, she chose centre-parted wavy open tresses, light smoky eye shadow, black winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, brick red lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, filled-in brows, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

(Also Read: Priyanka Chopra in chic blue powersuit screams fierce elegance: All pics, videos)

Earlier, Priyanka had shared a picture of herself taking Malti Marie on a stroll inside her pram. The actor donned a knit mini dress and matching high heels for the occasion. She captioned the post, "Just two girls walkin' 5th av." Check it out below.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in a grand wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 1, 2018. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their first child, Malti Marie, via surrogacy.