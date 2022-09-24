Loved Priyanka Chopra's backless dress for hosting dinner with Nick Jonas at her restaurant Sona? It costs 2 lakh

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, hosted a dinner party for her favourite people at her New York City restaurant Sona. The star arrived in NYC recently to attend multiple events, including the Global Citizen Festival, FC Festival, the United Nations General Assembly, Forbes Philanthropy Summit, and so much more. And between the packed schedule, she also hosted a dinner for some of her friends like Noble Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, designer Prabal Gurung, Laura Brown, Radhika Jones, and Sarita Choudhury. Amid the star-studded occasion, Priyanka's dress immediately caught our eye. If you also loved it, keep scrolling to find all the details.

Priyanka Chopra wears a backless dress for dinner with friends and Nick Jonas

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to their Instagram pages to share snippets from their dinner date with their friends at the star's restaurant, Sona, in New York. While Priyanka captioned her post, "An NYC night out with some of my favourites," Nick wrote, "Dinner at the best restaurant in NYC with my [love]." Many fan pages had also posted Priyanka and Nick's pictures from the occasion. They showed the star dressed in a breathtaking black backless maxi dress. It is from the shelves of the New York-based clothing label Khaite. Check it out below. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra dons gorgeous white dress to celebrate Nick Jonas' 30th birthday)

What is the price of Priyanka's backless dress?

If you wish to add Priyanka's look to your collection, the backless Khaite dress is available on the clothing label's website. The ensemble is called the Dasa Dress in Black and is from their Pre-Fall collection. It comes at a whopping cost of ₹2,04,519.

The price of the dress Priyanka Chopra wore for dinner date with her friends and Nick Jonas. (khaite.com)

Priyanka's dress, designed to comfort and flatter in a lightly textured Italian crepe jersey, features a high-rise halter collar. It also has sheer full-length sleeves, shoulder cut-outs, an open back traced by laces that thread through silver-toned D-rings, a Basque waistline, and a pleated skirt with a fluid silhouette.

Priyanka styled the ensemble with a stylish gold chain mini handbag, pointed stilettos, large gold hoop earrings, a sleek gold bracelet, and rings. Lastly, she chose centre-parted open tresses, subtle smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, nude lip shade, and glowing skin for the glam picks.

What do you think of Priyanka's backless ensemble?