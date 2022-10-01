Priyanka Chopra chooses elegant halter-neck dress for conversation with Kamala Harris at an event: All pics, videos

Actor Priyanka Chopra travelled to Washington DC to attend the Democratic National Committee Women's Leadership Forum in Washington, DC, US. The 40-year-old star interviewed United States Vice President Kamala Harris during the event, where she touched on various important topics, including gun control, equal pay, and more. For the special occasion, Priyanka slipped into an elegant halter-neck ruffled dress in a pleasing pastel yellow hue. She teamed the chic ensemble with minimal accessories and soft glam makeup picks. Keep scrolling to see snippets from the Leadership Forum.

Priyanka Chopra in conversation with Kamala Harris in Washington

Today (IST), Priyanka attended the Democratic National Committee Women's Leadership Forum, where she interviewed United States Vice President Kamala Harris. The two had a conversation on various vital topics, and snippets of the same were posted on social media by Priyanka Chopra's fan pages. Check out pictures and videos of Priyanka and Kamala Harris below.

Priyanka Chopra in conversation with Kamala Harris. (Bloomberg)

Coming to Priyanka's elegant look for the occasion, the actor slipped into a pastel yellow midi dress. The sleeveless ensemble features a cowl halter neckline with layers on the front, a cinched detail on the waist, a ruffle addition on the flowy skirt, a figure-skimming silhouette, and an asymmetric midi-length hemline.

Priyanka teamed the ensemble with minimal statement accessories, including peep-toe block heels, sleek gold-toned bracelets, diamond rings, and ribbon-shaped gold earrings.

Priyanka Chopra wore a halter-neck yellow dress. (Bloomberg, AP)

Lastly, for the glam picks, she chose centre-parted open wavy tresses, plum-coloured lip shade, black winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, filled-in eyebrows, and highlighter to accentuate her features.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is married to Nick Jonas. The couple tied the knot in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl - Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, earlier this year via surrogacy.