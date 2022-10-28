Priyanka Chopra wears Nick Jonas' shirt for meeting friends, fan says 'Marriage equals stealing husband's clothes'

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer-husband, Nick Jonas, met Warda Khan Nadiadwala, Indian film producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife, and her family in Los Angeles. The pictures from the meet-up were posted on social media by Warda, delighting Nick and Priyanka's fans. They loved the click and noticed that the shirt Priyanka donned for the occasion was from Nick's wardrobe. Fans found the moment adorable and hilarious as this is not the first time Priyanka has borrowed items from Nick's wardrobe. Keep scrolling to check the pictures and find out what the fans said.

Priyanka Chopra wears Nick Jonas' shirt for meeting friends at LA home

On Thursday, Warda Khan Nadiadwala took to Instagram to post pictures from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Los Angeles home. The post shows Warda and her two sons posing with the couple inside their home. "LA link up with our dearest Yanka Priyanka Chopra and her beautiful family," Warda captioned the post. While Nick chose a black sweatshirt and shorts for the occasion, Priyanka stole his shirt to pair with an all-black look. See the post below. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's gown for attending wedding with Nick is a fashionista's dream)

Priyanka wore Nick's unbuttoned mustard yellow camp-collar shirt featuring a black floral print, shimmering embellishments, and loose half-length sleeves. The star donned it with a black fitted crop top, matching skinny jeans, embellished sandals, and dainty earrings. Lastly, open tresses and minimal makeup rounded off her look.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas had donned the retro shirt for the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors 50th anniversary event, held at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium in August 2022. Nick gave a live performance at the occasion. He also wore an all-black top and trousers, like Priyanka, to complete his look.

After a fan account of Priyanka and Nick posted that she stole Nick's shirt, many netizens took to Instagram to drop their reactions. One user wrote, "I love it!! Nick's shirt! Pri looks sexy in his clothes." Another user noted, "The accuracy. Marriage = wearing/stealing husband's clothes and taking photos with it." A few people found it funny and commented, "I find it hilarious that she keeps wearing his clothes...love her shoes. Her hair looks great."

