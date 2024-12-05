Priyanka Chopra's cosy chic style for New York outing should be your winter look, see her OOTD's hefty price
Priyanka Chopra was spotted in New York City recently. She chose a cosy chic ensemble for the night out. Find out the price of her OOTD.
Priyanka Chopra was clicked during an outing in New York City recently. The actor, who celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with Nick Jonas, for the night out, wore a cosy chic ensemble. Her outfit is a perfect winter look and should inspire your mood board for the cold season. Let's decode PC's outfit and find its cost.
What Priyanka Chopra wore for her outing in NYC?
Priyanka OOTN (outfit for the night) featured a light camel-coloured knit sweater with a round neckline, full-length sleeves, cinched cuffs and hem, and a relaxed silhouette. The jumper is from the shelves of designer label Loewe and features the brand's anagram. It is made from Mohair fabric, made from the Angora goat's hair.
Priyanka paired the fuzzy sweater with light blue denim boyfriend jeans featuring a mid-rise waist and a flared, relaxed fit. She also layered a grey cashmere wool jacket by Loewe on her shoulders to complete the fit. A long coat is a must-have for winter, and the actor knows it well. Her coat features wide lapels, full-length sleeves, a belted tie on the waist, and an open front.
For the accessories, she chose brown Puma X Rihanna chunky sneakers, a mini Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU bag, gold hoop earrings, statement rings, and stacked bracelets. With her silky, straight locks left loose in a side-parting, PC chose glossy pink lips, blushed cheeks, feathered brows, and glowing skin for the night out.
What is the price of Priyanka's sweater and coat?
The Loewe sweater and coat come at a hefty price. The jumper is called the Anagram Sweater in Mohair and is available on the brand's website. It is worth ₹1,31,000.
Meanwhile, the long coat is called the Belted Coat in Wool and Cashmere. It is available on the Loewe website for ₹3,37,000. The sweater and jacket together will cost you ₹4,68,000.
About Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka is married to Nick Jonas. The award-winning actor and the Grammy-nominated singer tied the knot in December 2018. They have a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On the work front, Priyanka recently finished the shoot of the second season of Citadel. She will be next seen in Heads of State, which also stars Idris Elba and John Cena.
