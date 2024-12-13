RK Film Festival begins today: From Awara to Bobby, 7 Raj Kapoor films you can see in theatres now

Iconic actor-director Raj Kapoor's films return to Indian screens this weekend as part of the RK Film Festival. PVR and Film Heritage Foundation are re-releasing his cult films to commemorate his 100th birth anniversary this year. (Also Read: Kapoor family's 'most unsuccessful actor' never got lead roles, worked as uncredited extra, Raj Kapoor never cast him) Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary is being celebrated through the RK Film Festival.

Spanning 101 cinemas across 34 cities from December 13 to 15, the festival will be one of the most extensive retrospectives ever dedicated to Raj Kapoor’s cinema. Here are 7 Raj Kapoor films you can watch on the big screen this weekend:

Aag (1948)

This musical drama marked many firsts for Raj Kapoor. First, it served as the actor's directorial debut. Second, it was the first film made under his new banner, RK Films. Third, it introduced Raj Kapoor and Nargis as one of the most enduring onscreen couples in Hindi cinema. The film also starred Raj Kapoor's younger brother, Shashi Kapoor, who plays the younger version of his brother's character. However, the film wasn't a hit at the box office.

Nargis and Raj Kapoor in Aag.

Barsaat (1949)

Raj Kapoor scored his first hit as a director with this blockbuster, which emerged as the biggest hit of Hindi cinema till that point. Also starring Nargis, Barsaat's major success allowed Raj Kapoor to acquire the legendary RK Studios in Chembur, Mumbai.

Nargis and Raj Kapoor reunited in Barsaat.

Awaara (1951)

Hailed as one of Time's All-Time 100 Greatest Hits in 2012, the crime drama's socialist themes catapulted Raj Kapoor's popularity in the Soviet Union. Written by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, Awaara also starred Nargis as the female lead and Raj Kapoor's legendary father, Prithviraj Kapoor, in a supporting role.

Raj Kapoor's Awaara became Russia's biggest hit.

Jagte Raho (1956)

Written by KA Abbas, and helmed by Sombhu Mitra and Amit Mitra, is a film made in both Hindi and Bengali. Based on a villager's struggles in a bustling city, the film featured Raj Kapoor in the lead role. It won a Certificate of Merit at the National Awards and became a humongous success in the Soviet Union.

Raj Kapoor in Jagte Raho.

Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960)

Produced by Raj Kapoor, this film was marked the directorial debut of Radhu Karmakar, who had worked with the actor-filmmaker multiple times in the capacity of a cinematographer. It starred Raj Kapoor opposite Padmini. The movie was awarded with a Certificate of Merit for Best Feature Film in Hindi at the National Awards.

Raj Kapoor and Padmini in Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai.

Sangam (1964)

Raj Kapoor returned to direction with this musical romance, a love triangle between the characters played by him, Rajendra Kumar, and Vyjayanthimala. Written by Inder Raj Anand, Sangam was reportedly the first Indian film to be shot overseas extensively, across London, Paris, and Switzerland. At almost 4 hours, it was the film with the longest runtime then. It also turned out to be the second highest grossing film of the decade after Mughal-e-Azam. Sangam also marked Raj Kapoor's first full film in colour.

Vyjayanthimala and Raj Kapoor in Sangam.

Bobby (1975)

Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in Bobby.

After the career-altering debacle of his 1970 directorial Mera Naam Joker, Raj Kapoor was itching to direct a young love story with newcomers. So he launched his son Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia with Bobby, which turned out to be not only a raging commercial success but also a cultural phenomenon.