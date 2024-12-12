Menu Explore
Alia Bhatt asks PM Narendra Modi if he listens to music. He responds…

ByHT News Desk | Written by Shivam Pratap Singh
Dec 12, 2024 03:09 PM IST

During the conversation, Raj Kapoor's granddaughter-in-law Alia Bhatt asked the PM about a clip she saw during his visit to Africa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon the subject of music in a light hearted conversation with Bollywood's Kapoor clan on Wednesday. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt during a meeting with the Kapoor family ahead of the upcoming Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival on Raj Kapoor's centenary, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(DPR PMO)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt during a meeting with the Kapoor family ahead of the upcoming Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival on Raj Kapoor's centenary, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(DPR PMO)

He revealed his and his party’s connection with the late Raj Kapoor's movies while remembering him on his birth anniversary.

During the conversation, Kapoor's granddaughter-in-law Alia Bhatt asked the PM about a clip she saw during his visit to Africa.

“I saw a clip where you were standing with a jawan and you were singing my song at that time,” she said, prompting laughter in the room.

The actor said that music is such a thing where people indulge in it even though they may not understand the words being sung. She also added that people instantly connect with the feelings and sentiments in Indian songs.

“I have a question for you related to that. Are you able to listen to music,” she asked PM Modi.

“I’m able to listen because I like it. Whenever I get the chance I do listen to songs,” the PM answered.

The Kapoor clan was nervous before meeting the PM

Along with Alia, her husband Ranbir Kapoor, his sister Riddhima Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, cousins Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Armaan and Aadar Jain were all there with Saif Ali Khan and Rima Jain to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of their late patriarch and movie icon, Raj Kapoor.

In a video from the event, Ranbir talked about the experience of meeting the PM, mentioning how nervous all of them were.

“It's a special day for our Kapoor family. The PM gave such honour to Shri Raj Kapoor and gave us his precious time. We will always be grateful for this meeting,” the actor said.

He also said that the family was nervous before the meeting but PM Modi’s friendly nature made all of them very comfortable.

“Hum sabki hawa tight thi (we were all quite nervous)… but he made us all feel very comfortable,” he said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
