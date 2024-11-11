Jeh Ali Khan gives Raha Kapoor competition in making funny faces; fights Saif Ali Khan for chocolate in cute video

It was Sunday Funday for Saif Ali Khan and his Khandan yesterday, when the actor stepped out with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh. The family attended an event hosted by international YouTubers MrBeast and Logan Paul who are currently in India. Well, this event gave fans a healthy dose of Jeh’s cuteness thanks to multiple videos which went viral on social media. In one such clip, Jeh gave his cousin sister and fellow star kid Raha Kapoor strong competition in making funny faces when he greeted the paparazzi with a hilarious look. Jeh Ali Khan at an event with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

As we all know by now, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha takes the internet by storm every time she steps out, with her resting face which is a carbon copy of her mother. Clearly Raha and Jeh have this in common. Well, in another viral clip from the event which has left netizens fawning over the star kid, Jeh can be seen grabbing chocolates from a table while exploring the location with Saif and Taimur. His father tries to stop him as the star kid already has two packets of chocolate in his hand, but Jeh puts up a good fight by dodging Saif and reaching out for the table again.

In the comment section of this video, internet users are now gushing over Jeh and how relatable he is. For instance, one fan shared, “Bachha h usko lene dete na😂,” whereas another social media user pointed out: “Hath m bhare h fir bhi extra chahiye 😂😂😍.” Meanwhile, a parent joked, “Hahaha inke kids bhi apne kids k tarah hai chocolate dekhi nahi k loot loh😍,” whereas another comment read: “Har baccha ek sa ... Chahe wo celebrity ka bhi kyo na ho 😂😂.”

Well, these are surely the cutest videos that you will find on the internet today!