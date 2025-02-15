Kartik Aaryan goes intense for aashiqui with Sreeleela in Anurag Basu’s film teaser; fans say ‘Rockstar x Kabir Singh’

Back in 2022, Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Anurag Basu took the internet by storm when they announced their first project together, titled Aashiqui 3. Since the last few months, the film has been making headlines with Triptii Dimri’s entry followed by her exit with rumours suggesting that her ‘image’ post Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (2023) didn’t fit the script. However, in a chat with HT City earlier this month, the director clarified that the film’s title had been changed and the new female lead would be announced soon. Discussing Triptii’s exit, he cited date issues. Well, the teaser of the musical is now out and Sreeleela has bagged the lead role opposite Kartik. Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela in the teaser of Anurag Basu's next

Sreeleela has been the talk of the town ever since she burnt the dance floor in Pushpa 2: The Rule last year with Allu Arjun in the item number Kissik. The actor, who has predominantly worked in Telugu and Kannada cinema, will now make her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan with Anurag Basu and Pritam’s musical. The teaser was dropped today but the title has not been unveiled yet. However, in the teaser clip, Kartik’s character sings ‘Tu hi aashiqui hai’. Well, Kartik’s ‘aashiqui’ with Sreeleela looks quite intense as he romances the beauty looking like a heartbroken rockstar. Take a look:

This teaser as well as Kartik’s look with long hair, a scruffy beard and a guitar in his hand has reminded audiences of two blockbuster hit films— Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar (2011) and Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh (2019). One social media user asked, “Rockstar x Kabir Singh?,” whereas a fan agreed and wrote, “If Kabir Singh and Jordan had a kid.” Another comment read, “looks like mix of kabir singh and aashiqui.” Meanwhile, many gushed over Kartik and Sreeleela’s fresh onscreen pairing. For instance, one comment read, “Sreeleela looks fresh pair opposite him ngl. Excited,” whereas another netizen wrote, “Thats a hot looking couple🔥🔥.”

Kartik and Sreeleela’s musical, which has NOT been announced as Aashiqui 3, will arrive in theatres on Diwali 2025. It will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror comedy Thama. Are you excited?