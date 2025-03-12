Kartik Aaryan’s mother drops major hint amid link up rumours with Sreeleela; but fans say ‘Ananya is the best match’

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan will be romancing Pushpa 2 star Sreeleela in Anurag Basu’s much awaited film, which is NOT titled Aashiqui 3 for legal reasons. Fans are obviously quite excited to see them together, and the movie’s intense teaser only raised our hopes. But audiences weren’t expecting a real-life romance to brew on set, rumours of which began doing the rounds last week. This was after a video went viral featuring Sreeleela at a family event hosted by Kartik and his parents for his sister Dr Kritika Tiwari. The comment section of the video was full of comments stating that Sreeleela is ‘exactly what Mala Tiwari wanted’, because the actor is an MBBS graduate. Well, Kartik’s mum has dropped a major hint amid these rumours herself. Kartik Aaryan's mother has revealed what she wants in her bahu

For the uninitiated, in an episode of comedian Kapil Sharma’s show, Kartik Aaryan’s mother Dr Mala Tiwari had clearly stated that she wants a doctor daughter-in-law. This was a reason why fans believed Sreeleela was the perfect choice. Well, during IIFA 2025, Kartik’s co-host and filmmaker Karan Johar asked Mala to choose a life partner for her son. Right then, many members in the audience screamed ‘Ananya Panday’. KJo called Ananya the audiences’ demand, but waited for Kartik’s mother to reveal ‘ghar ki demand’. Hearing this, Mala replied, “Ghar ki demand is a very good doctor.”

When Karan pointed out that Kartik is currently working with a doctor, referring to Sreeleela, the actor was left blushing while his mother was in splits. Under this viral video, one social media user pointed out: “Isn't sreeleela pursuing medical 👀, ” whereas another happy netizen claimed, “I'm so happy if this is true.. he deserves a good woman ❤️.” However, much like the audience, there are many internet users who believe Ananya Panday is the right choice for Kartik Aaryan. One such fan shared, “ananya is the best match for kartik,” whereas another comment read, “we want ananya with kartik.” Another internet user, who just wants Kartik to settle down, claimed, “Sreelela and Ananya both are the best match for him , pls settle with one 🙏.”

More than Kartik and his mother, the actor's fans are eager to get him married! We would love to know what are prospective brides Ananya and Sreeleela’s thoughts on this topic.