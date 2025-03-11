Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Katrina Kaif-Kartik Aaryan dance to Tip Tip Barsa Paani after Hare Krishna Hare Ram; fans remember Akshay Kumar again

ByMahima Pandey
Mar 11, 2025 08:50 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif's new unseen dance video from an awards function is ruling the internet

One thing audiences love even more than classic onscreen jodis in Bollywood films are fresh pairings. This is a major reason why Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan’s video from a recent award function took the internet by storm yesterday. The two actors, who have never shared the screen before, got together for an impromptu performance on Hare Krishna Hare Ram from Kartik’s 2024 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. While Kartik did his own hook step, many netizens pointed out that Katrina was doing Akshay Kumar’s moves from the OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), which was the first in the horror comedy series. Well, a new clip of Kartik and Katrina has now gone viral.

Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif dancing together
Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif dancing together

After dancing to Kartik Aaryan’s chartbuster hit, the two set the stage on fire with their moves on a Katrina Kaif song. They looked incredible together as they did the hook step of Tip Tip Barsa Paani, from Katrina and Akshay’s 2021 film Sooryavanshi. This track was a remake of Akshay and Raveena Tandon’s iconic song with the same name from Mohra (1994). Once again, Katrina and Kartik left fans in awe. One social media user gushed, “Kartik ko nind nahi aayi hogi…,” whereas another shared, “Wow, the chemistry and they looked so good together.” But while some manifested a film starring Katrina and Kartik, there were also a few who remembered Akshay in the comment section below once again.

One such internet user claimed, “Kartik aryan akshay sir ko copy karne se akshay sir ka level match nh kar payga kabhi,” whereas another troll wrote, “Why does kartik need to be Akshay sir so bad first he steals his movie now this O.M.G kartik.” A comment read, “Kartik hmesha akki ki jagah lena chhahta hai,” whereas another social media user stated, “kartik still not matching the Khiladi.”

As they say, ‘kuchh to log kahenge’. But how cool would it be if someone cast Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan in a movie together after their performance at IIFA 2025? We’re here for it!

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On