Katrina Kaif-Kartik Aaryan dance to Tip Tip Barsa Paani after Hare Krishna Hare Ram; fans remember Akshay Kumar again

One thing audiences love even more than classic onscreen jodis in Bollywood films are fresh pairings. This is a major reason why Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan’s video from a recent award function took the internet by storm yesterday. The two actors, who have never shared the screen before, got together for an impromptu performance on Hare Krishna Hare Ram from Kartik’s 2024 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. While Kartik did his own hook step, many netizens pointed out that Katrina was doing Akshay Kumar’s moves from the OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), which was the first in the horror comedy series. Well, a new clip of Kartik and Katrina has now gone viral. Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif dancing together

After dancing to Kartik Aaryan’s chartbuster hit, the two set the stage on fire with their moves on a Katrina Kaif song. They looked incredible together as they did the hook step of Tip Tip Barsa Paani, from Katrina and Akshay’s 2021 film Sooryavanshi. This track was a remake of Akshay and Raveena Tandon’s iconic song with the same name from Mohra (1994). Once again, Katrina and Kartik left fans in awe. One social media user gushed, “Kartik ko nind nahi aayi hogi…,” whereas another shared, “Wow, the chemistry and they looked so good together.” But while some manifested a film starring Katrina and Kartik, there were also a few who remembered Akshay in the comment section below once again.

One such internet user claimed, “Kartik aryan akshay sir ko copy karne se akshay sir ka level match nh kar payga kabhi,” whereas another troll wrote, “Why does kartik need to be Akshay sir so bad first he steals his movie now this O.M.G kartik.” A comment read, “Kartik hmesha akki ki jagah lena chhahta hai,” whereas another social media user stated, “kartik still not matching the Khiladi.”

As they say, ‘kuchh to log kahenge’. But how cool would it be if someone cast Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan in a movie together after their performance at IIFA 2025? We’re here for it!