‘Mujhe nikaal diya’: Akshay Kumar breaks silence on his exit from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, leaves fans with a broken heart

When a super hit film’s sequel is announced, audiences expect the lead actor to take the franchise forward. This is also one major reason why film series have such loyal fan following. So when Kartik Aaryan took over Akshay Kumar’s iconic Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) series with the sequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), fans were obviously taken aback. When the horror comedy arrived in theatres, some were impressed while others missed Akshay. Nevertheless, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became a blockbuster hit. Later when Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was ready for release, fans hoped Akshay would have a cameo. But that didn't happen either. Well, the Khiladi of Bollywood has now broken his silence on exiting the horror comedy franchise. Akshay Kumar won hearts in Bhool Bhulaiyaa before Kartik Aaryan took over in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3

Akshay Kumar is currently busy on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Sky Force. Also starring Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, the patriotic action thriller marks Veer Pahariya’s debut in Bollywood. During one such interview for Sky Force with Pinkvilla, a fan told the actor that he did not watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 because Akshay was not in it. When asked why Akshay did not star in the sequel of the cult classic Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the superstar smiled and replied, “Beta, mujhe nikaal diya tha. (I was removed) That’s it.” Well, this answer has broken many hearts.

Under a Reddit thread, where Akshay’s video soon went viral, one angry fan shared, “the way he replied "beta ...." was also funny man, no wonder KA tries to copies the way he speaks dialogues and fails miserably,” whereas another social media user agreed and stated, “Ouch that "that's it" kinda hit hard :(.“ Meanwhile, an optimistic fan claimed, “Akshay it’s okay, Bhoot Bangla will be the official sequel in our eyes.”

After Sky Force, Akshay will be seen in the much-awaited horror comedy Bhooth Bangla. Also starring Paresh Rawal, this film is being helmed by Priyadarshan who had directed Akshay in the OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Well, fans have very high expectations from this reunion. We wish the OG team all the best!