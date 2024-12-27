Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on OTT: Kartik Aaryan-starrer leaves fans with mixed feelings; ‘keep brain in fridge while watching’

When Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 arrived in theatres, there were many fans rooting for the horror comedy. Especially because it was locking horns with Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, another much-awaited part of a beloved Bollywood film franchise. Apart from meeting Kartik again as Rooh Baba, audiences were excited to witness Vidya Balan reprise her beloved character of Manjulika alongside Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri. Well, after a successful run at the box office, the horror comedy released on OTT today. This time, it left netizens with mixed feelings. Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Some fans were truly blown away by the Kartik Aaryan film. For instance, one social media user gushed, “The entry of Rooh Baba ,That HARE RAM HARE RAM,nd some iconic places of Kolkata ,uffffff.. The Visuals,the chosen locations were so good .. nd #KartikAaryan your sweet speaking bengali was the cherry on the top @TheAaryanKartik 🫶 #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 is streaming only on Netflix,” whereas another fan tweeted: “#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 A solid twist elevates this entertainer @TheAaryanKartik show all the way @vidya_balan & @MadhuriDixit are absolute scene stealers & stunners @BazmeeAnees is structured more as a comedy with elements of horror #BhoolBhulaiyaa3OnNetflix @tripti_dimri23 💓.”

However, another segment of the internet was left disappointed. Trolling the film, one such internet user shared, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa3OnNetflix: ⭐⭐ Don't forget to keep ur brain in the fridge while watching Reincarnated "Shehzada" Like many said #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 is eerily similar to the Tollywood film - Om Bheem Bush,” whereas another Twitter review read: “Just finished watching #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 on Netflix. Average movie imo. Good one time watch, but has nothing which can make anyone watch it again. Tripti Dimri has to be the most useless thing in the movie. I hope they don’t continue the franchise anymore.”

Well, after reading these reviews shared by netizens today, are you planning on binge-watching Rooh Baba and Manjulika aka Kartik and Vidya’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?