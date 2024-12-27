Singham Again on OTT: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone fail to impress; trolls compare it to ‘maggie dosa’

One of the biggest clashes at the box office this year was between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Both the films released in theatres on Diwali, giving fans a double bonanza to choose from. Well, almost two months later today, Rohit Shetty’s cop drama has taken the digital route to reach a larger audience. Starring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead along with Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Singham Again released on OTT today. After streaming the film online, netizens have now shared their honest reviews. Sadly, it’s not looking too good for the film. Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ajay Devgn in a still from Singham Again

According to reviews on social media, fans of the Singham franchise were left disappointed. Expressing the same, one internet user tweeted, “If Singham -1 was masala Dosa other other Isngham versions are like schezwan dosa, pav bhaji Dosa, Maggie Dosa, paneer Dosa!! But the original masala dosa still is the best one !!,” whereas another Twitter review read, “@PrimeVideoIN Watched #SinghamAgain yesterday #RohitShetty actually forgotten the actual root for what the Singham was known for and made it a Khichdi of the stars with funny dialogue delivery Sad i give 2.5 Star and feel happy of not wasting my money in cinema.”

Kareena, who portrays the role of Ajay’s onscreen wife, was especially trolled. Under a Reddit thread, featuring a scene from the film, one social media user claimed, “Her acting is a parody of itself,” whereas another nasty comment read, “Bhai iss movie mein sabne bhayankar overacting kari hai ...patani kya hi movie bnai hai sabne.” Referring to Ajay’s bored expression in the clip, another social media user stated, “Ajay's reaction is all of us seeing Kareena amma's overacting 😅.”

Apart from bringing together so many popular actors in one frame for Singham Again, Rohit also roped in Bollywood’s Bhaijaan and birthday boy Salman Khan for a special cameo. In this scene, Salman meets Ajay aka Singham as Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg (2010). That is definitely a highlight to look forward to!