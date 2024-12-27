Agent Bhaijaan in Baby John to Tiger in Pathaan: Celebrating Salman Khan’s power-packed cameos on his 59th birthday

Salman Khan is not just the name of an actor. It is an emotion that audiences feel, every time he arrives on the silver screen, catering to housefull shows of his masala films. But even when he’s not in the lead role, the superstar manages to draw crowds to theatres with his special appearances. Well, today as we celebrate Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman’s 59th birthday, let’s revisit the times he was actually a ‘bhai’ to his fellow celebs when he added his star power to their films with his cameos: Salman Khan and his epic cameos over the years

Baby John

The most recent example in this list is Salman Khan’s power-packed cameo as Agent Bhaijaan in Baby John. The superstar joined Varun Dhawan in Atlee’s film for an epic climax, making it one of the most unforgettable highlights of the actioner. Fans were left roaring in theatres thanks to Salman’s performance, which netizens described as ‘god level’

Singham Again

The craze for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again was unbelievable. Starring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead with Arjun Kapoor as the antagonist, the cop drama also featured Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff in important roles. But it was the end scene that dropped jaws when Salman entered Ajay aka Singham’s cabin as his iconic character Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg (2010). Fans are now eagerly waiting for Chulbul and Singham to reunite in a full-fledged Rohit Shetty film

Pathaan (2023)

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan made his much-awaited comeback to films with Pathaan after a 5 year-long hiatus. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the action thriller was already one of the most talked about films of the year. But what sent crowds into a frenzy was Salman’s badass entry as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger from YRF’s Tiger franchise, and his reunion with SRK in a fight scene which made a place for itself in the pages of Bollywood’s history books. Karan Arjun waapas aa hi gaye!

ZERO (2018)

Salman not only joined Shah Rukh for his comeback film, but was also a part of the latter’s last film before his hiatus. We are talking about Aanand L. Rai’s Zero, also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The comedy drama failed to impress and became one of SRK’s biggest box office failures. However, many whistles were blown in theatres when Salman entered for his cameo, joining SRK on the dance floor for the fun track Issaqbaazi. It was an absolute treat for Shah Rukh and Salman’s fans

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009)

One of Salman’s most epic cameos was in Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor’s rom com Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. In the film, RK lies to Katrina about being best friends with superstar Salman, in order to impress her. Later when Salman arrives in town, Ranbir pleads with him to help him save face in front of Katrina. Salman finally agrees and when Ranbir introduces him to Katrina, Bhaijaan hilariously says, “Abbe tu aise darr darr ke mila raha hai jaise meri girlfriend ko apni bata raha hai.” Epic, indeed

Saawariya (2007)

Salman was also a part of Ranbir’s Bollywood debut film Saawariya. In the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Salman portrayed the role of Sonam Kapoor’s long lost lover Imaan Pirzada. In the end, he returns to town only to whisk her away, leaving Ranbir with a broken heart

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Despite being a cameo, this is probably one of Salman’s most loved roles ever! In 1998, the actor portrayed the role of Aman Mehra who was the greenest flag in the history of cinema. Till date, many fans believe that Kajol aka Anjali Sharma made a big mistake when she left Aman and got married to Shah Rukh aka Rahul Khanna instead. Salman as Aman left a lasting effect on the audience

Well, today on Bhaijaan’s birthday, we wish him all the love as we wait to see him shine again onscreen, in the lead role as well as in his impactful cameo appearances.