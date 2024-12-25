Baby John Twitter Reviews: Salman Khan’s ‘god level’ cameo leaves fans roaring in theatres, Varun Dhawan wins hearts

On the special occasion of Christmas today, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan arrived in theatres as Baby John. This film marks his first-ever out-and-out actioner, so fans were obviously excited to see what VD brings to the table. Also starring Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh, Baby John has been directed by Kalees and written by Atlee. Well, soon after the film released on the silver screen, many fans rushed to their nearest cinema halls to watch the first day show. The reviews are now in, according to which Varun has done a good job. However, the show-stealer was Salman Khan and his masala cameo. Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in Baby John

Bollywood’s Bhaijaan left the crowds roaring when he made his masaaledaar entry as Agent Bhaijaan in Baby John’s climax. Proof of the same are videos from the theatres which have now gone viral on the internet. Gushing over the superstar, one social media user tweeted, “Salman Khan’s swag + action = God Level Performance 🔥🔥🔥 Absolute treat for fans! #BabyJohnReview #SalmanKhan #BabyJohn,” whereas another Twitter review read: “Pure Mass From #SalmanKhan. A commercial entertainer with a good screenplay, action, humor, romance, and sentiments. The film is a good choice to watch with family in theaters. The film has all the essentials of a Varun starrer father-daughter relationship #BabyJohnReview.”

Lauding Varun for his excellent performance, another social media user stated, “Varun got the Superstar presentation and I am so proud of the work he did in the movie, 😭💜 @Varun_dvn you shinned throughout the movie & proved everyone that you're here to stay ✨🧿 keep on shinning king 🦁👑 #BabyJohnReview #VarunDhawan #BabyJohn.”

There were some netizens who accused Baby John of being an exact ‘copy’ of Atlee’s Theri (2016). But the film is a remake, which is something makers had clarified well in advance. Apart from that, the majority of reviews for Baby John and Varun are positive.

After reading these Twitter reviews, are you planning to watch Baby John this week?