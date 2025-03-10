Katrina Kaif-Kartik Aaryan dance to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s Hare Krishna Hare Ram; fans say ‘She's doing Akshay’s step’

Last night, Kartik Aaryan was in Jaipur to receive the Best Actor award for his performance as Ruhaan aka Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024). Also starring Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, the film was the third instalment in the beloved horror comedy series, which began with Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2007. During the award function, Kartik was joined onstage by Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif, who was nominated for the Best Actress award for her 2024 film Merry Christmas. Much to the delight of fans, Kartik and Katrina decided to make history by breaking into an impromptu performance! Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif onstage

In a video which has now gone viral from IIFA 2025, host Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif can be seen enjoying a fun moment onstage. In this clip, Kartik does the hook step of the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Katrina tries to follow him but ends up doing the original steps of Hare Ram Hare Ram, Hare Krishna Hare Ram that we first witnessed in Akshay Kumar’s 2007 film. Well, by the end of the video, Katrina and Kartik are on the same page as they dance together, winning hearts with their chemistry.

After watching this viral video, many fans manifested a film featuring Kartik and Katrina. For instance, one social media user shared, “I want a romantic movie of Katrina and Kartik😍😍❤️😭,” whereas another requested, “Someone cast them together in the film.” A fan even predicted, “Their chemistry would be 🔥🔥.” However, many others were more focused on Katrina doing Akshay’s step instead of Kartik’s hook step. One such netizen claimed, “Vo akshay wala step kr re ussey apne wala krwa ra bechara 🤣,” whereas another wrote, “Katrina doing original hare ram krishna step... Akshay Kumar 🔥✨.” A comment read, “She's doing akshay step for that song and not KA,” while another netizen stated, “Katrina Kaif just want to do the basic & Kartik Aryan stuck to his step !!”

Well, Katrina and Akshay have worked together in many blockbuster hit films. Do you think Katrina and Kartik’s fresh onscreen pairing could match the magic?