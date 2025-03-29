Is Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film with Sreeleela a biopic on Himesh Reshammiya? Here's why Reddit thinks so

Kartik Aaryan is all set to romance Sreeleela in Anurag Basu’s yet-untitled upcoming musical drama. However, his long hair and beard look have drawn criticism. On Reddit, users compared his look to singer Himesh Reshammiya, joking that his upcoming film might be a biopic on the singer. (Also Read: Kartik Aaryan feels ‘surreal’ as Murlikant Petkar receives Arjuna Award: Feeling so proud to be present in this moment) Reddit compares Kartik Aaryan's new film look with Himesh Reshammiya's look.

Reddit draws comparison between Kartik Aaryan and Himesh Reshammiya's looks

A Reddit user shared a picture of Himesh's look from his recent release, Badass Ravikumar, alongside Kartik's look from his upcoming film with Sreeleela and wrote, "Aashiqui 3 is a biopic on Himesh Reshammiya, haters will disagree." Many agreed with the caption and criticised Kartik’s appearance.

One Reddit user joked, "Kartik Aaryan as Himesh Reshammiya. Sreeleela as Ranu Mondal." Another commented, "Does it have Tan Tan Tandoori Nights? No Himesh biopic can be complete without that masterpiece." Another comment read, "I kept thinking it really was Himesh the entire time!!!!!"

Criticising Kartik’s long hair and heavy beard look, one person wrote, "After Ranbir in Animal, many actors have copied this look. Himesh in Ravi Kumar, Varun in Baby John, Kartik in A3, and Tiger has copied that other look in Baaghi 4. It's ridiculous." Another wrote, "What is it with Indian cinema and men’s hairstyling?… FFS, no wonder the rest of the world seems to hate us." Another comment read, "Off-topic, but I have really high hopes for Aashiqui 3. Kartik’s look seems very over-the-top, broken, confused, and toxic."

About Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film

Directed by Anurag Basu, the yet-untitled film is a musical romantic drama featuring Kartik and Sreeleela in the lead roles. The teaser showed Kartik singing Tu Meri Zindagi Hai, along with some romantic glimpses between him and Sreeleela.

Recently, pictures of the two shooting for the film in Siliguri surfaced on the internet. In the images, they were seen riding a bike together, which fans found 'hot'. The film is scheduled to release in theatres this Diwali.