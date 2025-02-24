Himesh Reshammiya’s wife Sonia Kapoor reveals singer's bizarre bathroom habit, he asks her ‘what are you saying?’

Singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya and his wife Sonia Kapoor's conversation on her podcast, The Sonia Kapoor Show, gave a glimpse into their personal life. The chat took a hilariously candid turn when Sonia playfully exposed Himesh's quirky obsession with himself - he spends hours getting ready. Also read: When Himesh Reshammiya said he didn’t struggle as Salman Khan’s family was ‘backing’ him, advised ‘sticking to a camp’ Himesh got married to Sonia in 2018.

Himesh took Sonia's teasing in stride, responding with a tongue-in-cheek remark that she was using his name to boost the podcast's TRPs.

Laughter and teasing

Recently, Himesh launched his wife Sonia’s podcast, The Sonia Kapoor Show. While discussing his career, Sonia teased Himesh about his habit of admiring himself in the mirror for hours.

She joked, “What is your favourite thing about yourself? Apart from the fact that you like looking at yourself for four hours in the bathroom."

To which, Himesh responded, “What are you saying? Tumhe apne show ki TRP leni hai toh tum mere naam pe le rahi ho (You want TRP for your show, so you are taking it in my name)."

Sonia defended herself and said that she is "talking facts”. She even revealed that when he gets up at 3 am to get ready for a 9 am flight. Here, Himesh said that he likes to take his time getting ready and doesn’t want to feel rushed.

Sonia once again teased him saying that he does that so that he can look at himself in the mirror for two hours.

Himesh got married to Sonia in 2018. Their wedding came after Himesh’s divorce from his first wife, Komal.

Himesh Reshammiya’s film work

Himesh Reshammiya was last seen in Badass Ravikumar, which was released in theatres on February 7. It also featured Kriti Kulhari, Prabhu Deva, Simona J, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra, and Johnny Lever. Produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, Badass Ravikumar is a musical action film that is a spin-off of the 2014 film The Xposé and the second instalment in The Xposé Universe. The film failed to perform well at the box office.

Himesh is known for his hit songs such as Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Tandoori Nights.