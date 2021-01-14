Kriti Kulhari shares pics Four More Shots Please BFFs Sayani, Bani and Maanvi; season 3 shoot begins soon

IND USA
Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo play the four leads in Four More Shots Please.
Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo reunited recently to begin work on the upcoming third season of their hit show, Four More Shots Please.
Actor Kirti Kulhari has shared a bunch of new pictures from her recent meet-up with her Four More Shots Please co-stars -- Sayani Gupta, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo. They are beginning work the upcoming third season of the show.

Sharing the photos, Kirti wrote, "And we are back #fourmoreshotsplease #season3 Shoot begins super soon .. Lovely to be back with the crazy 3 .. @maanvigagroo @sayanigupta #banij @pritishnandycommunication." The photos show Kirti in a white dress, Sayani in a blue and white one and Maanvi in a blue shirt, blue shorts and a black blazer. Bani is seen in large glasses and bright blue hair.


Their fans are excited to see them back together in the new season. "Can’t wait! Please make it longer this time," wrote one. "Eagerly Waiting For Season 3," wrote another.

The show follows four women in Mumbai as they navigate through their lives, friendships, relationships and work. It also stars Milind Soman, Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Shibani Dandekar and others.

The second season of the show received mixed reviews by critics. The show was nominated for an International Emmy in the Best Comedy Series category.

The Hindustan Times review read: "This Amazon Prime Original has horrible performances, cringey dialogues, aimless plot of privileged people with made-up problems and yet, you keep clicking to the ‘next episode’. There is something about Four More Shots Please that even hate-watching it becomes an enjoyable experience."

Also read: Twinkle Khanna’s hilarious interview comparing men to plastic bags is viral again, she’s sure of getting trolled

Speaking about the show, Kriti told Hindustan Times in an interview last year, "I am sure the fans who have watched my previous work were on the serious side and the people who watch Four More Shots Please are different. They could also be common but there are also a lot of new fans who probably would not have seen me before in something like this. Yes, part of me is always excited about doing something new, playing a different character. But what is also exciting for me is how people will react to it. This variety that I offer as an actor is the thing that gets me going. I like surprising people."

Kriti will also be seen in Netflix's Hindi adaptation of Girl on the Train. The films stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead with Aditi Rao Hydari and others.

