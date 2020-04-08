Kirti Kulhari on Four More Shots Please: ‘Last year’s trailer did not do justice to the show, but I am quite happy this time’

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 11:39 IST

Actor Kirti Kulhari will be back with her gang of Four More Shots Please as the Amazon Prime Video show returns for a second season on April 17. Kirti plays the single mother and lawyer Anjana on the show about four friends navigating through work, relationships and friendships.

In a chat with HT, Kirti talked about finding a new fan base with the show’s success, her work chemistry with Neil Bhoopalam and if the show’s packaging could get distracting.

Before Four More Shots Please, people loved your work in more serious films like Pink, Shaitaan and Indu Sarkar. But this show amassed a great fan following of a different kind, for all four of you. Were you expecting that and was that a good change?

I am sure the fans who have watched my previous work were on the serious side and the people who watch Four More Shots Please are different. They could also be common but there are also a lot of new fans who probably would not have seen me before in something like this.

Yes, part of me is always excited about doing something new, playing a different character. But what is also exciting for me is how people will react to it. This variety that I offer as an actor is the thing that gets me going. I like surprising people.

If tomorrow I do something that people have not liked so much, I will not go back to doing the same things again. I will still keep trying.

When I watched the trailer for the last season, it looked so glitzy and glamorous, a fun adventure for these friends. But the show had something more to say. And the trailer for season 2, it again continues on the same vein. Why do you think the show is being presented as it is?

My opinion on the trailer is that I felt last year’s trailer did not do justice to the show. But I am personally quite happy with this trailer. We have done the season 2, we know what is in it. It’s quite a good and realistic representation of what you will see in the show.

When we left Anjana last season, her story was among the most heartbreaking. She was scared to lose her child to her ex husband. Will custody battle form the core of Anjana’s story this season?

I don’t know (in a sing-song voice)! How do you expect me to reveal all this to you?

The trailer does give a little peek into it. I mean Anjana was so devastated about losing her child and the new season shows her having a rather regular time with her friends.

People can’t stay devastated for 2-3 months no? What you see in the trailer, is 3-4 months have passed since that incident. You will know the whole story of how much the devastation was and how it affected each one of them and what they did.

I remember how your scenes with Neil (Bhoopalam), the flashback scenes of their dying marriage, were among the best of the show. What was it like to shoot those?

I think me and Neil shared a wonderful chemistry. The first time we got together was in Shaitan actually and we were both excited when we got to know about it (Four More Shots Please). So I think we have an inherent chemistry anyway. Apart from that, yes, there is a lot of work that goes into building these scenes.

We discuss a lot with each other. Mostly it’s just me talking to Neil and telling him what the whole thing is. He never reads the whole series, he will only read his scenes. He will have no idea so I have to sit him down like a teacher and be like ‘Neill, pehle aise hota hai phir wise hota hai.’ So it’s really cute.

This season you will see us together again but of course the story is going forward, out story is going forward. There is still so much emotions entangled with each other. You will see a lot more emotions coming out this season in different ways.

The first season showed us the girls’ friendship with each other, how they stayed together and even fell apart. But I thought the show really came through in these characters’ individual stories, and their own struggle with the people in their lives. Does the new season follow a similar pattern or will we see more complexities and facets to their friendship this time?

It’s very simple. There are four separate tracks of the girls and then you have the girls together too. These are the two main aspects of the show and it will always be like that. While we focus on their individual journeys, we also focus on how they stand for each other.

I don’t think the complexities are going to be lessened. In season two there is even more drama, more fun, better styling. Everything is just better this time. We will not tone it down. There is more depth in terms of the writing. I think people now know the four characters, they are invested in them. So now, in season 2 you just have to get on the ride again with them. It’s going to be a bigger, better season 2 for sure.

