Here’s why Kirti Kulhari travelled overnight to be with parents amid the Covid-19 crisis

bollywood

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 14:37 IST

Life amid the coronavirus crisis can get difficult. Actor Kirti Kulhari says it was only when her sister — a doctor in the Indian Army — explained about the pandemic that she and her husband, Saahil Sehgal, understood the severity of the situation. In fact, that’s when Kulhari decided to travel overnight and be with her parents.

“My sister and brother-in-law are doctors posted in Chandigarh. We get a lot of information from them, but my husband and I didn’t take many things seriously. We were supposed to go to Chandigarh, but my sister stopped us,” says the actor, explaining how the reality hit her. Kulhari’s sister is a pathologist and her brother-in-law is a paediatric anaesthetist. The actor shares that while both are working continuously, they are following safety protocols. But the family is still worried.

“My sister is shuffling between work and home, but my jiju goes to work every day. They’ve actually controlled the OPD (Out Patient Department) in the hospital to avoid crowding. They are planning out things well,” Kulhari adds.

As far as her quarantine time is concerned, the 34-year-old is keeping herself occupied by exploring her culinary skills, and she plans to share her dishes on social media, too. “I’m a home person, so I’m enjoying this me-time with my family. There so much work to do in the house. I’m planning to share more skincare tips as well,” she says, adding, “And I’m not consciously honing my craft. I think that will happen as I go about following my daily routine. It’s a natural process of learning.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more