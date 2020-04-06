e-paper
Here's why Kirti Kulhari travelled overnight to be with parents amid the Covid-19 crisis

Here’s why Kirti Kulhari travelled overnight to be with parents amid the Covid-19 crisis

The actor says how she has been keeping aware about the situation as well keeping herself busy amid this lockdown situation in the country

bollywood Updated: Apr 06, 2020 14:37 IST
Hindustan Times
Life amid the coronavirus crisis can get difficult. Actor Kirti Kulhari says it was only when her sister — a doctor in the Indian Army — explained about the pandemic that she and her husband, Saahil Sehgal, understood the severity of the situation. In fact, that’s when Kulhari decided to travel overnight and be with her parents.

THIS TOO SHALL PASS ...

“My sister and brother-in-law are doctors posted in Chandigarh. We get a lot of information from them, but my husband and I didn’t take many things seriously. We were supposed to go to Chandigarh, but my sister stopped us,” says the actor, explaining how the reality hit her. Kulhari’s sister is a pathologist and her brother-in-law is a paediatric anaesthetist. The actor shares that while both are working continuously, they are following safety protocols. But the family is still worried.

“My sister is shuffling between work and home, but my jiju goes to work every day. They’ve actually controlled the OPD (Out Patient Department) in the hospital to avoid crowding. They are planning out things well,” Kulhari adds.

 

बोरियत का इलाज 🤪

As far as her quarantine time is concerned, the 34-year-old is keeping herself occupied by exploring her culinary skills, and she plans to share her dishes on social media, too. “I’m a home person, so I’m enjoying this me-time with my family. There so much work to do in the house. I’m planning to share more skincare tips as well,” she says, adding, “And I’m not consciously honing my craft. I think that will happen as I go about following my daily routine. It’s a natural process of learning.”

