Twinkle Khanna’s hilarious interview comparing men to plastic bags is viral again, she’s sure of getting trolled

Trust Twinkle Khanna to turn any interview into an opportunity to show off her witty personality. In 2018, during an event, Twinkle was asked about how she became a feminist and her answer was nothing short of hilarious.

On Thursday, Twinkle came across an interview clip of hers. A Twitter user has complimented her for 'putting the audience in splits with her candid views on men' and also added how she must have been heavily trolled for it three years ago. In her reply, Twinkle wrote, "If I wasn’t trolled earlier Mr Joshi, you are going to ensure that I am now."

If I wasn’t trolled earlier Mr Joshi, you are going to ensure that I am now :) https://t.co/NF4rIfOz0F — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 14, 2021





In the interview, Twinkle is asked how she realised she was a feminist. Giving a hilarious response, Twinkle said her journey to the realisation was mapped backwards. She said that as she was growing up, her mother-- veteran actor Dimple Kapadia -- taught her how women do not need men. "We never spoke about feminism or equality or anything. But it was very clear that there was absolutely no need for a man. It would be very nice to have a man, like you would have a nice handbag. But even if you had a plastic bag it would do," she said. "So I grew up with that notion and for a long time I felt that there wasn't much use for them."

She joked that men are weaker than women by nature. "They lose their hair, start wrapping the four strands, round and round, on their heads. Luckily for most women, they die 10-15 years before us. You have to feel a little sorry for them also," she said. "So I had to walk backwards that perhaps we (women) are not superior but we are sort of equals. That has been my journey to feminism," she added.

Twitter users found Twinkle's views amusing and asked others to take them as jokes. "Gender equality..a controversial issue which is always much-discussed, taken on a lighter note..good one," wrote one. "You have killed it...but at least ..plastic bag? Have some mercy on us," wrote another.

As Twinkle expected, a Twitter user was also offended with her comparing men to plastic bags. "Imagine a guy compared a woman with a handbag. The entire feminist community would get triggered," the tweet read. "You see, satire involves trying to punch up and not down. If you compared women to handbags, yes, there would be outrage because for centuries we have been treated as mere accessories if not worse," she replied.

Twinkle, who had starred in multiple film in the 90s, gave up her acting career to become a writer. Her books, such as Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, have been bestsellers.

