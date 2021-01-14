Khushi Kapoor twins with a friend in new pics, Ibrahim Ali Khan calls them 'double trouble'
Actor Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister, Khushi Kapoor, is sharing the most stylish pictures on her Instagram account--which she recently made public. In her latest post, she is seen posing with and cuddling her friend.
Khushi and her friend Muskan Chanana are seen twinning in white long-sleeve sweaters and light blue denims. Khushi promises that the two didn't premeditate their very similar looks. "This was not planned," she had captioned her post.
Reacting to the photos were Khushi's many friends. Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan called them 'double trouble'. Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah wrote, "My fav gurlzzzz." Muskan also commented on the post. "Can’t deal with us," she wrote. Khushi has limited her comments section to only those that she follows on Instagram.
Khushi is the youngest daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi. She is also the half-sister of actor Arjun Kapoor. She recently shared pictures of her two new tattoos on Instagram. While one was a line drawing of a flower, another seemed to a quote in English. Sharing the photo, Khushi wrote, “Sunday funday."
Also read: Janhvi Kapoor's shoot halted by farmer groups, demand her opinion on protest
Khushi has has three other tattoos. A cheeky one on her bum which said, “Khud ki raah banao (make your own way).” Another tattoo is the birth dates of her family members in Roman numerals and a third one is her best friend’s name. On an episode of Neha Dhupia’s chat show, she had said that her late mother did not approve of her love for tattoos and her sister Janhvi too, is of the same opinion. Janhvi, who had also joined her one the show, said she is “too chicken to get inked.” But she added that she would like her future husband to get a tattoo that reads ‘Property of JK’.
